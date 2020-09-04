North Iowa Football Leaders

Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 4
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 3
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 2
Rushing Touchdowns
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 5
Connor Dalen, Mason City 4
Lawson Losee, Riceville 3
Passing Yards
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 292
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 217
Colin Muller, Osage 145
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 124
Kale Hobart, Mason City 119
Rushing Yards
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 205
Lawson Losee, Riceville 140
Cade Schilling, Newman Catholic 128
Jaden O'Brien-Green, Clear Lake 121
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 119
Receiving Yards
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 139
Kadin Abele, Lake Mills 113
Jagger Schmitt, Clear Lake 95
Justice Jones, Rockford 94
Carter Thomas, Mason City 91
Defense
Tackles
Noah O'Malley, Osage 21.5
Charlie Ring, Riceville 12.5
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 12
Briar Wagner, Osage 12
Lawson Losee, Riceville 11.5
Sacks
Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Mario De La Cruz, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 2
Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2
Interceptions
Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Marco Guerrero, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
