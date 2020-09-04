 Skip to main content
North Iowa Football Leaders
Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            4

Will Bushbaum, Rockford             3

Max Burt, Newman Catholic         2

Rushing Touchdowns

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                 5

Connor Dalen, Mason City           4

Lawson Losee, Riceville               3

Passing Yards

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            292

Will Bushbaum, Rockford            217

Colin Muller, Osage                     145

Max Burt, Newman Catholic         124

Kale Hobart, Mason City              119

Rushing Yards

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                 205

Lawson Losee, Riceville               140

Cade Schilling, Newman Catholic  128

Jaden O'Brien-Green, Clear Lake   121

Will Bushbaum, Rockford              119

Receiving Yards

Tyres Green, Clear Lake              139

Kadin Abele, Lake Mills               113

Jagger Schmitt, Clear Lake           95

Justice Jones, Rockford                94

Carter Thomas, Mason City           91

Defense

Tackles

Noah O'Malley, Osage                 21.5

Charlie Ring, Riceville                 12.5

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                12

Briar Wagner, Osage                     12

Lawson Losee, Riceville               11.5

Sacks

Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL        3

Mario De La Cruz, Hampton-Dumont-Cal    2

Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL          2

Interceptions

Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL         3

Marco Guerrero, Hampton-Dumont-CAL       2

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

