North Iowa football leaders

Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Kayden Ames, West Fork 22
Colin Muller, Osage 15
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 14
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 13
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 13
Rushing Touchdowns
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 30
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 17
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 16
Joe Pringnitz, GHV 13
Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett 13
Receiving Touchdowns
Ren Heimer, West Fork 8
Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic 8
Kellen Cameron, West Fork 8
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 7
Passing Yards
Kayden Ames, West Fork 1,585
Colin Muller, Osage 1,579
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 1,474
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 1,239
Rushing Yards
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 1,521
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 1,367
Casey Hanson, Lake Mills 919
Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 819
Justice Jones, Rockford 793
Receiving Yards
Ren Heimer, West Fork 621
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 548
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 538
Kadin Abele, Lake Mills 497
Carter Thomas, Mason City 493
Defense
Tackles
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 103
Josiah Chibambo, West Fork 81.5
Briar Wagner, Osage 72.5
Charlie Ring, Riceville 70.5
Sacks
Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake 9
Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6.5
Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Interceptions
Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Noah Hamilton, Newman Catholic 5
Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
James Jennings, Newman Catholic 4
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 4
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports.
