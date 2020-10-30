 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa football leaders
0 comments

North Iowa football leaders

Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Kayden Ames, West Fork             22

 Colin Muller, Osage                    15

Max Burt, Newman Catholic         14

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            13

Will Bushbaum, Rockford            13

Rushing Touchdowns

Cole Kelly, West Hancock                     30

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                        17

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett     16

Joe Pringnitz, GHV                             13

Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett         13

Receiving Touchdowns

Ren Heimer, West Fork                    8

Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic  8

Kellen Cameron, West Fork               8

Tyres Green, Clear Lake                   7

Passing Yards

Kayden Ames, West Fork           1,585

Colin Muller, Osage                    1,579

Max Burt, Newman Catholic        1,474

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake          1,239

Rushing Yards

Cole Kelly, West Hancock            1,521

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                1,367

Casey Hanson, Lake Mills            919

Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura  819

Justice Jones, Rockford               793

Receiving Yards

Ren Heimer, West Fork                  621

Tyres Green, Clear Lake                 548

Spencer Mooberry, Osage              538

Kadin Abele, Lake Mills                  497

Carter Thomas, Mason City             493

Defense 

Tackles

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                       103

Josiah Chibambo, West Fork                81.5

Briar Wagner, Osage                            72.5

Charlie Ring, Riceville                          70.5

Sacks

Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake                      9

Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura        6.5

Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL         6

Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL          6

Interceptions

Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL       7

Noah Hamilton, Newman Catholic             5

Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura     4

James Jennings, Newman Catholic            4

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                              4

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News