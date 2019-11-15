Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                      29

Collin Muller, Osage                               24

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        12

Tyler Manske, Algona                             12

Max Burt, Newman Catholic                      9

Rushing Touchdowns

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                     36

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     27

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                         23

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                            20

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme     19

Touchdown Receptions

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                        12

Thor Maakestad, Osage                          11

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                     9

Justice Jones, Rockford                          7

Wyatt Wegner, Algona                           6

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                      6

Passing yards

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                     2358

Collin Muller, Osage                               2123

Tyler Manske, Algona                             1201

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        942

Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme              865

Rushing Yards

Jack Sievert, St. Ansgar                       1919

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                  1878

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme   1656

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                        1321

Ian Latham, West Fork                         1193

Lawson Losee, Riceville                         1072

Receiving Yards

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                    941

Thor Maakestad, Osage                     717

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                 666

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                   630

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                      599

Defense

Tackles

Judge Losee, Riceville                      101

Gavin Reicks, Rockford                     98

Kole Menne, Rockford                       98

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                     92

Tyler Murray, North Iowa                 84.5

Sacks

Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett             13

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                           7

Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar                     7

Cole Lewis, Algona                                   7

Kole Menne, Rockford                              6

James Wartick, Algona                            6

Sam Umbarger, GHV                               6

Kole Menne, Rockford                              6

Mark Williams, St. Ansgar                        6

Interceptions

Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett           11

Justice Jones, Rockford                               5

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments