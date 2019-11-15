Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 29
Collin Muller, Osage 24
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 12
Tyler Manske, Algona 12
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 9
Rushing Touchdowns
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 36
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 27
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 23
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 20
Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme 19
Touchdown Receptions
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 12
Thor Maakestad, Osage 11
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 9
Justice Jones, Rockford 7
Wyatt Wegner, Algona 6
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 6
Passing yards
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 2358
Collin Muller, Osage 2123
Tyler Manske, Algona 1201
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 942
Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme 865
Rushing Yards
Jack Sievert, St. Ansgar 1919
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 1878
Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme 1656
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 1321
Ian Latham, West Fork 1193
Lawson Losee, Riceville 1072
Receiving Yards
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 941
Thor Maakestad, Osage 717
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 666
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 630
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 599
Defense
Tackles
Judge Losee, Riceville 101
Gavin Reicks, Rockford 98
Kole Menne, Rockford 98
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 92
Tyler Murray, North Iowa 84.5
Sacks
Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett 13
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 7
Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar 7
Cole Lewis, Algona 7
Kole Menne, Rockford 6
James Wartick, Algona 6
Sam Umbarger, GHV 6
Kole Menne, Rockford 6
Mark Williams, St. Ansgar 6
Interceptions
Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett 11
Justice Jones, Rockford 5
