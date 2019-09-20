Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                      10

Collin Muller, Osage                                 7

Tyler Manske, Algona                               6

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                         5

Rushing Touchdowns

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                        11

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                        9

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme        8

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett          8

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                            7

Touchdown Receptions

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                  5

Ian Collins, Charles City                   3

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake               3

Brandon Leber, Forest City               3

Jared Shaw, G-H-V                          3

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                3

Justice Jones, Rockford                    3

Passing yards

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake            853

Collin Muller, Osage                     622

Tyler Manske, Algona                   548

Will Bushbaum, Rockford              387

Max Burt, Newman Catholic          353

Rushing Yards

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar              583

Tate Hagen, West Hancock             473

Ian Latham, West Fork                   451

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                 379

Lawson Losee, Riceville                  343

Receiving Yards

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                 358

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake              298

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                  255

Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic      230

Spencer Mooberry, Osage               217

Defense

Tackles

Judge Losee, Riceville                         38

Tyler Murray, North Iowa                    31

Charlie Ring, Riceville                         28.5

Isaac Backer, North Butler                  28

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                       27

Sacks

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                       4

Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett         4

Lawson Losee, Riceville                      4

James Wartick, Algona                       3

Gideon Rollene, Northwood-Kensett     3

Blake Skjeie, Forest City                     3

Interceptions

Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett         6

Marcus Plathe, Bishop Garrigan               3

Trey Norby, Rockford                             3

