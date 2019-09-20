Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 10
Collin Muller, Osage 7
Tyler Manske, Algona 6
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 5
Rushing Touchdowns
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 11
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 9
Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme 8
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 8
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 7
Touchdown Receptions
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 5
Ian Collins, Charles City 3
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 3
Brandon Leber, Forest City 3
Jared Shaw, G-H-V 3
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 3
Justice Jones, Rockford 3
Passing yards
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 853
Collin Muller, Osage 622
Tyler Manske, Algona 548
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 387
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 353
Rushing Yards
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 583
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 473
Ian Latham, West Fork 451
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 379
Lawson Losee, Riceville 343
Receiving Yards
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 358
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 298
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 255
Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic 230
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 217
Defense
Tackles
Judge Losee, Riceville 38
Tyler Murray, North Iowa 31
Charlie Ring, Riceville 28.5
Isaac Backer, North Butler 28
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 27
Sacks
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 4
Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett 4
Lawson Losee, Riceville 4
James Wartick, Algona 3
Gideon Rollene, Northwood-Kensett 3
Blake Skjeie, Forest City 3
Interceptions
Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett 6
Marcus Plathe, Bishop Garrigan 3
Trey Norby, Rockford 3
