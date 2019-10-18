Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                      23

Collin Muller, Osage                               16

Tyler Manske, Algona                             10

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        10

Max Burt, Newman Catholic                      9

Rushing Touchdowns

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                      26

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     19

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme     17

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                          15

Lawson Losee, Riceville                           14

Touchdown Receptions

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                         10

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                     8

Justice Jones, Rockford                          6

Wyatt Wegner, Algona                           5

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                      5

Passing yards

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                     1657

Collin Muller, Osage                               1409

Tyler Manske, Algona                             940

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        736

Max Burt, Newman Catholic                    674

Rushing Yards

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                      1297

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     1142

Ian Latham, West Fork                           991

Lawson Losee, Riceville                          960

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                          891

Receiving Yards

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                    646

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                 563

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                      526

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                  484

Defense

Tackles

Judge Losee, Riceville                        86.5

Tyler Murray, North Iowa                  77.5

Kole Menne, Rockford                        77

Gavin Reicks, Rockford                      66

Max Howes, Central Springs               59.5

Sacks

Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett             12

Kole Menne, Rockford                              6

Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar                     6

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                            5

Interceptions

Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett           11

Justice Jones, Rockford                               5

Ryan Cole, Algona                                      4

Josh Stepleon, Central Springs                    4

