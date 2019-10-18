Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 23
Collin Muller, Osage 16
Tyler Manske, Algona 10
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 10
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 9
Rushing Touchdowns
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 26
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 19
Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme 17
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 15
Lawson Losee, Riceville 14
Touchdown Receptions
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 10
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 8
Justice Jones, Rockford 6
Wyatt Wegner, Algona 5
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 5
Passing yards
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 1657
Collin Muller, Osage 1409
Tyler Manske, Algona 940
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 736
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 674
Rushing Yards
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 1297
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 1142
Ian Latham, West Fork 991
Lawson Losee, Riceville 960
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 891
Receiving Yards
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 646
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 563
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 526
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 484
Defense
Tackles
Judge Losee, Riceville 86.5
Tyler Murray, North Iowa 77.5
Kole Menne, Rockford 77
Gavin Reicks, Rockford 66
Max Howes, Central Springs 59.5
Sacks
Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett 12
Kole Menne, Rockford 6
Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar 6
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 5
Interceptions
Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett 11
Justice Jones, Rockford 5
Ryan Cole, Algona 4
Josh Stepleon, Central Springs 4
