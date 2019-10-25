Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                      24

Collin Muller, Osage                               21

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        11

Tyler Manske, Algona                             10

Max Burt, Newman Catholic                      9

Rushing Touchdowns

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                     29

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     21

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme    19

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                         18

Lawson Losee, Riceville                          15

Jared Shaw, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura      15

Ryan Cole, Saint Ansgar                         15

Cole Kelly, West Hancock                        15

Touchdown Receptions

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                        10

Thor Maakestad, Osage                          9

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                     8

Justice Jones, Rockford                          6

Wyatt Wegner, Algona                           5

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                      5

Passing yards

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                     1813

Collin Muller, Osage                               1800

Tyler Manske, Algona                             1045

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        790

Max Burt, Newman Catholic                    674

Rushing Yards

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme     1637

Jack  Sievert, Saint Ansgar                     1382

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     1269

Lawson Losee, Riceville                          1072

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                          1031

Ian Latham, West Fork                           1022

Receiving Yards

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                    702

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                   573

Thor Maakestad, Osage                      569

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                 563

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                      529

Defense

Tackles

Judge Losee, Riceville                       98.5

Kole Menne, Rockford                       83.5

Tyler Murray, North Iowa                  79

Gavin Reicks, Rockford                     74

Max Howes, Central Springs              71

Sacks

Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett             12

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                           7

Kole Menne, Rockford                              6

Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar                     6

Austin Larson, Clear Lake                        5

Noah Sletten, Osage                               5

Brett Hansen, Rockford                           5

Interceptions

Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett           11

Justice Jones, Rockford                               5

