Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 24
Collin Muller, Osage 21
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 11
Tyler Manske, Algona 10
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 9
Rushing Touchdowns
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 29
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 21
Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme 19
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 18
Lawson Losee, Riceville 15
Jared Shaw, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 15
Ryan Cole, Saint Ansgar 15
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 15
Touchdown Receptions
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 10
Thor Maakestad, Osage 9
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 8
Justice Jones, Rockford 6
Wyatt Wegner, Algona 5
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 5
Passing yards
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 1813
Collin Muller, Osage 1800
Tyler Manske, Algona 1045
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 790
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 674
Rushing Yards
Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme 1637
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 1382
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 1269
Lawson Losee, Riceville 1072
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 1031
Ian Latham, West Fork 1022
Receiving Yards
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 702
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 573
Thor Maakestad, Osage 569
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 563
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 529
Defense
Tackles
Judge Losee, Riceville 98.5
Kole Menne, Rockford 83.5
Tyler Murray, North Iowa 79
Gavin Reicks, Rockford 74
Max Howes, Central Springs 71
Sacks
Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett 12
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 7
Kole Menne, Rockford 6
Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar 6
Austin Larson, Clear Lake 5
Noah Sletten, Osage 5
Brett Hansen, Rockford 5
Interceptions
Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett 11
Justice Jones, Rockford 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.