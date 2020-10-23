North Iowa football leaders

Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Kayden Ames, West Fork 20
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 14
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 13
Colin Muller, Osage 13
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 13
Rushing Touchdowns
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 28
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 16
Joe Pringnitz, GHV 13
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 13
Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett 13
Receiving Touchdowns
Ren Heimer, West Fork 8
Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic 8
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 7
Landen Arends, Rockford 6
Zak Molstad, Central Springs 6
Kadein Abele, Lake Mills 6
Isaac Kuhn, Riceville 6
Kellen Cameron, West Fork 6
Passing Yards
Kayden Ames, West Fork 1,427
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 1,358
Colin Muller, Osage 1,352
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 1,239
Rushing Yards
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 1,400
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 1,170
Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 819
Justice Jones, Rockford 793
Casey Hanson, Lake Mills 791
Receiving Yards
Ren Heimer, West Fork 593
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 546
Kadin Abele, Lake Mills 479
James Jennings, Newman Catholic 469
Carter Thomas, Mason City 446
Defense
Tackles
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 95
Charlie Ring, Riceville 70.5
Josiah Chibambo, West Fork 68.5
Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett 66.5
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 66.5
Sacks
Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake 7
Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Centura 6.5
Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Andrew Snyder, Forest City 5.5
Interceptions
Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Noah Hamilton, Newman Catholic 5
Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
James Jennings, Newman Catholic 4
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
