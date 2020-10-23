 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa football leaders
0 comments

North Iowa football leaders

Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Kayden Ames, West Fork             20

Max Burt, Newman Catholic         14

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            13

 Colin Muller, Osage                    13

Will Bushbaum, Rockford            13

Rushing Touchdowns

Cole Kelly, West Hancock                     28

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett     16

Joe Pringnitz, GHV                             13

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                        13

Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett         13

Receiving Touchdowns

Ren Heimer, West Fork                    8

Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic  8

Tyres Green, Clear Lake                   7

Landen Arends, Rockford                 6

Zak Molstad, Central Springs            6

Kadein Abele, Lake Mills                   6

Isaac Kuhn, Riceville                        6

Kellen Cameron, West Fork               6

Passing Yards

Kayden Ames, West Fork           1,427

Max Burt, Newman Catholic        1,358

Colin Muller, Osage                    1,352

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake          1,239

Rushing Yards

Cole Kelly, West Hancock            1,400

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                1,170

Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura  819

Justice Jones, Rockford               793

Casey Hanson, Lake Mills            791

Receiving Yards

Ren Heimer, West Fork                  593

Tyres Green, Clear Lake                 546

Kadin Abele, Lake Mills                  479

James Jennings, Newman Catholic  469

Carter Thomas, Mason City             446

Defense 

Tackles

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                        95

Charlie Ring, Riceville                          70.5

Josiah Chibambo, West Fork                 68.5

Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett               66.5

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett        66.5

Sacks

Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake                      7

Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Centura        6.5

Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL         6

Andrew Snyder, Forest City                        5.5

Interceptions

Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL       7

Noah Hamilton, Newman Catholic             5

Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura     4

James Jennings, Newman Catholic            4

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News