Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                      28

Collin Muller, Osage                               24

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        12

Tyler Manske, Algona                             12

Max Burt, Newman Catholic                      9

Rushing Touchdowns

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                     33

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     23

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                         20

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme     19

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                            18

Touchdown Receptions

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                        12

Thor Maakestad, Osage                          11

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                     9

Justice Jones, Rockford                          7

Wyatt Wegner, Algona                           6

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                      6

Passing yards

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                     2141

Collin Muller, Osage                               2123

Tyler Manske, Algona                             1187

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        942

Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme              865

Rushing Yards

Jack Sievert, St. Ansgar                       1736

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                  1687

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme   1656

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                        1221

Ian Latham, West Fork                         1193

Lawson Losee, Riceville                         1072

Receiving Yards

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                    840

Thor Maakestad, Osage                     717

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                 655

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                   630

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                      599

Defense

Tackles

Judge Losee, Riceville                      101

Gavin Reicks, Rockford                     98

Kole Menne, Rockford                       98

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                     92

Tyler Murray, North Iowa                 84.5

Sacks

Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett             13

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                           7

Kole Menne, Rockford                              6

Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar                     6

Cole Lewis, Algona                                   6

James Wartick, Algona                            6

Sam Umbarger, GHV                               6

Interceptions

Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett           11

Justice Jones, Rockford                               5

