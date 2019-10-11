Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                      21

Collin Muller, Osage                               13

Tyler Manske, Algona                             10

Max Burt, Newman Catholic                    9

Rushing Touchdowns

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                      22

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     17

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme     17

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                          14

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett        12

Touchdown Receptions

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                         9

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                      9

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                          5

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                       5

Justice Jones, Rockford                          5

Passing yards

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                     1530

Collin Muller, Osage                               1223

Tyler Manske, Algona                             929

Max Burt, Newman Catholic                    674

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                        617

Rushing Yards

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                      1085

Ian Latham, West Fork                           989

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     957

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                          810

Lawson Losee, Riceville                          791

Receiving Yards

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake                     563

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                        562

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                         515

Spencer Mooberry, Osage                      485

Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic             355

Defense

Tackles

Judge Losee, Riceville                        76

Tyler Murray, North Iowa                   65.5

Kole Menne, Rockford                        64

Gavin Reicks, Rockford                      55

Max Howes, Central Springs               53.5

Sacks

Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett             10

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                           5

Kole Menne, Rockford                              5

Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar                     5

Interceptions

Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett           10

Ryan Cole, Saint Ansgar                            4

