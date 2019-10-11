Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 21
Collin Muller, Osage 13
Tyler Manske, Algona 10
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 9
Rushing Touchdowns
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 22
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 17
Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme 17
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 14
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 12
Touchdown Receptions
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 9
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 9
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 5
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 5
Justice Jones, Rockford 5
Passing yards
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 1530
Collin Muller, Osage 1223
Tyler Manske, Algona 929
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 674
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 617
Rushing Yards
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 1085
Ian Latham, West Fork 989
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 957
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 810
Lawson Losee, Riceville 791
Receiving Yards
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 563
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 562
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 515
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 485
Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic 355
Defense
Tackles
Judge Losee, Riceville 76
Tyler Murray, North Iowa 65.5
Kole Menne, Rockford 64
Gavin Reicks, Rockford 55
Max Howes, Central Springs 53.5
Sacks
Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett 10
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 5
Kole Menne, Rockford 5
Mark Williams, Saint Ansgar 5
Interceptions
Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett 10
Ryan Cole, Saint Ansgar 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.