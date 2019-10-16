North Iowa Farmers Market will hold its final event of the season 4-6 p.m. this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
Local vendors provide a variety of fresh-picked, seasonal produce, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and handcrafted items.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The rain location is in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
