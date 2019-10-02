Pumpkins

Pumpkins painted at the 2016 Harvest Happening. The North Iowa Farmers Market will host its annual event 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. 

North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street NE and N Delaware Avenue in Mason City.

The market will also host its annual Harvest Happening event, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. 

Shoppers will find will find a large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, pumpkins and gourds, homemade baked goods, locally farmed honey, desserts, homemade jellies and jams, and hand crafted soaps and candles.

The event will also feature recipe demonstrations, soup samples, free popcorn, guest vendors, and activities for kids.

All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.

The summer season runs 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.

For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.

