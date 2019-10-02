North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street NE and N Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
The market will also host its annual Harvest Happening event, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Shoppers will find will find a large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, pumpkins and gourds, homemade baked goods, locally farmed honey, desserts, homemade jellies and jams, and hand crafted soaps and candles.
The event will also feature recipe demonstrations, soup samples, free popcorn, guest vendors, and activities for kids.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The summer season runs 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.