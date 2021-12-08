North Iowa Escapades

Calendar events
Thursday, Dec. 9
- Hockey and Heels at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City - Learn about the game of hockey from players and staff members of the Mason City Toros and North Iowa Bulls. General admission is $12 and season-ticket holders get in for $5. The event runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
- Bake Sale at Hampton Senior Citizen Center - Stock up on a wide assortment of holiday baked goods. The sale will start at 9 a.m. and will end at noon or if all items are sold.
- Staff Picks at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The staff members of the MacNider Art Museum were all asked to choose three works, from the Museum’s Permanent Collection, that they liked and wanted to be displayed in the exhibition, Staff Picks. Works in this show are grouped by staff member so that visitors can get to know the people “behind the scenes” at the museum through their artistic choices. The exhibition is available for touring during normal business hours through Feb. 5, 2022, in the Center Space Gallery: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at Music Man Square in Mason City - Kick off the holidays with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas.” Share in the holiday spirits and experience nostalgia and warm memories of Christmas past. You’ll enjoy the sights and sounds of the season as you stroll the 1912 Streetscape adorned with window displays, décor and holiday music. It is free admission and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Macnider Off the Clock at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - MacNider: Off the Clock is a free event and open to the public. Complimentary wine and appetizers are available throughout the event, in addition to live music. Visitors can mingle with friends and coworkers as they explore the galleries and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the MacNider. The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mason City Brewing Comedy 5th Annual Toys for Tots Comedy at Mason City Brewing - The best comedy show in North Iowa featuring Day Peace. Admission is free and starts at 8 p.m.
- Fisher of Soul at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City - Listen to this band play live originals and popular cover songs. Join Brix Wine and Whiskey from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for this free show.
- Holiday Tour of Lights at Heritage Park in Forest City - Celebrate the holidays with family & friends by taking a cruise thru Heritage Park of North Iowa's drive-thru Christmas light display. Admission is free will cash donations.
People are also reading…
Saturday, Dec. 11
- Christmas Crafts and In-Home Business Show at Willowbrook Mall - Crafters and in-home businesses will be showing and selling their items as unique Christmas gifts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out what they have to offer and get your Christmas shopping done early.
- Meet Santa at Willowbrook Mall in Mason City - Take the kids to see Santa from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Make sure to bring your phone or a camera to take photos.
- The Twelve Dancing Princesses at Stebens Children's Theatre in Mason City - Reimagined by Tom Ballmer and Ryann Dear, this Grimm’s classic is staged in two places; a kingdom of the middle ages and the modern United States. This take on an old tale features excellent dancing, a great swordfight and a fascinating, timeless tale. The performance on Dec. 11 starts at 4 p.m. and on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults and $8 for students 18 and under. Go to stebensct.com or call 641-424-9802 for more information.
- Jingle Mingle Jammie Crawl at Main Street Mason City - Jingle and Mingle with your family and friends as you bar hop you way throughout downtown Mason City. Pick up your Main Street Mason City Jingle Mingle Pass for only $5 and get special access to discounts at your favorite bars and breweries. Event begins at 5 p.m. and ends when the bars close. Get more fun details and buy your tickets at mainstreetmasoncity.com.
- The Hot Sardines at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City - Join NIACC for a roarin’ ‘20s Christmas. The Hot Sardines infuse yuletide classics with their unique twist on jazz from the era of Prohibition and beyond. From beloved chestnuts like “White Christmas” to lesser-known gems such as Edith Piaf’s “Le Noël de La Rue." The Hot Sardines bring in the holidays with plenty of surprises along the way. Tickets start at $20 and the performance begins at 7 p.m.
- “Closed for the Holidays” at the Windsor Theatre in Hampton - Enjoy a live performance of “Closed for the Holidays.” The show is a heartwarming story about a group of strangers who find themselves stranded at a community center due to a blizzard. The Dec. 11 show is at 7 p.m. and the Dec. 12 is at 2 p.m.
- Holiday Christmas Show with the Holy Rocka Rollaz at Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona - Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy music from the Holy Rocka Rollaz. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and $15 for seniors. Tickets are available at the Chamber office, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Hy-Vee customer service counter, and online at www.algona.org. The show is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
- Skate with Santa at Mason City Arena - Join Main Street Mason City and Mason City Youth Hockey Association downtown from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a free community skate at the Mason City Arena. Entrance for the event will be through the Mercy One Lobby, the south parking lot entrance, only. Cost is donation of one non-perishable food item or cash donation per person. Proceeds collected are for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. Enjoy a open skate with Santa Claus and Christmas movies playing on the giant scoreboards. Bring your own skates or free rentals will be available with food bank donation. Skate rentals sponsored by Mason City Youth Hockey. Time limits will be in effect for skates. Mason City Arena Concessions will be open and available for purchase.
- Holiday Concert at North Iowa Area Community Auditorium in Mason City - North Iowa Choral Society is proud to present its annual holiday concert, “Light from Shadow,” at 2:00 p.m. in the North Iowa Area Community Auditorium. North Iowa Choral Society was formed in 1994 and is currently under the direction of Linda Ferjak and accompanied by Jackie Burk. Invited choirs are the NordKor Children’s Choir under the direction of Melissa Shallberg and the Forest City High School Singers under the direction of Annika Andrews. In addition, invited instrumentalists include Maria Meyer on flute along with Kerry Anderson, Ken Bahls, Patty Guetzgo, and Kathy Rogotzke in a string quartet. The society is pleased and excited to present “Light from Shadow” for your holiday enjoyment and delight. Tickets are $5 at the door with unreserved seating.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com