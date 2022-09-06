North Iowa Escapades for Sept. 8 - Sept. 14

Calendar Events
Thursday, Sept. 8
- Golf Croquet at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Golf croquet is a form of croquet that is interactive, social, fun, and easy to learn. A course is setup for community members to play at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, June 6 through Oct. 27, on the ceremonial lawn. Bring your own mallet or use one of ours. Follow Facebook for schedule updates and changes. This event is free to attend.
- Iowa Independent Film Festival at Mason City Public Library - The 15th Annual Iowa Independent Film Festival will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10 in Mason City and Clear Lake. Get your tickets now at filmfreeway.com/IowaIndependentFilmFestival/tickets. Full schedule of events available at www.iifilmfestival.org.
- Comedy Open Mic Night at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City - Join Brix Wine & Whiskey on Thursday, Sept. 8 for Comedy Open Mic Night. They invite comics from around Iowa and Southern Minnesota to show us what they’ve got in a supportive environment. Mics will be on from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Free admission.
- Home School Hangout at Clear Lake Public Library - Each month on the 2nd Thursday, homeschooling families are invited to join us in the library meeting rooms for an informal meeting, networking, and hangout. Library staff will be available to answer questions about library resources. Starts at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
- Glow Golf Tournament at Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City - Four person best shot tournament. Shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. Bring your own glow balls. Register at bearcreekfc.com or call 641-585-1353.
- IGO Hike n’ Seek at Ventura Community Center - Mark your calendars. Iowa Geocachers Organization will be hosting the 2022 Hike ‘n Seek Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 in Cerro Gordo County. Geocaching is a highly popular sport in which players use handheld GPS units and coordinates to search for hidden caches. It is one of the fastest growing outdoor activities in the world. Full schedule and details available https://www.geocaching.com/geocache/GC9TFR8.
- Lonestar at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City - Come out to North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. for Lonestar. After nearly 30 years together, Lonestar embarks on a new tour in support of their forthcoming album, 10 to 1. This album is a fresh look at ten of their chart-topping hits including “Smile,” “Tell Her,” “What About Now,” and their smash hit “Amazed.” Don’t miss Dean Sams, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater, and Drew Womack as they bring their charismatic stage presence to North Iowa. Tickets start at $20.
- Music on the Plaza at Principal Pavilion in Mason City - Enjoy a great night of music on The Plaza. Music by The Lake Effect (featuring Andy from Tugg) 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by The Kyle Renfro Trio 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food and drink specials available at Lorados, The Quarry, and The Happy Donkey.
Saturday, Sept. 10
- Mason City Farmers Market 5K Run/Walk at Mason City Farmers Market - The Mason City Farmers Market and Mason City Jaycees will host a 5K Run/Walk every 2nd Saturday of the month, June through October. The Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m. and will start at the Farmers Market downtown and run along the Winnebago River. No registration is required and is free to join.
- Iowa State Pedal Tractor Pull Championships at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - The 32nd Annual Iowa State Pedal Tractor Pull is on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the North Iowa Events Center in the All Seasons Building. Registration begins at 9:25 a.m. for ages 4, 11, and 12 with the pull beginning at 9:30 a.m. Check https://iowapedalpull.com/2022-iowa-state-pedal-pull-information/ to see the following registration times and age groups. Remember to bring your completed certificate along with proof of age (birth certificate, school records, etc.). First, second, third, and fourth place in each boys and girls class will be awarded trophies. The top four boys and girls in each age group will advance to the national pedal pull. If there are any questions about the pull, call 515-272-4202 (daytime) and ask for Jack or 515-272-4556 (evenings) and ask for Dave. After 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, bring your questions to Mason City.
- Joshua Sinclair at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join Fat Hill Brewing on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. as they welcome Joshua Sinclair. This Des Moines singer-songwriter will be performing an acoustic show in the taproom. With songs ranging in styles from pop to alternative to crossover country, Sinclair is a seasoned musician. He has toured for years and has no less than 14 albums. He has a mix of influences, meaning there should be something for everyone. No admission fee.
- Jeff Boehnke at Sharkys in Clear Lake - Local musician with a wide variety of hits we all love to hear and his ranges of singing of Johnny Cash, Elvis, and even classic rock favorites. Come see him for a great evening of music, atmosphere, good food and beverages ice cold. Show starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
- Hunter Fuerste & His American Vintage Orchestra at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Come out to the Surf Ballroom & Museum on Sunday, Sept. 11 for Hunter Fuerste & His American Vintage Orchestra. This event is sponsored by Clear Lake Bank & Trust and Dean Snyder Construction. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dancing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets available for $15.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
- Clay Class: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - MacNider Art Museum will be hosting Clay Class: Learning to Throw every Tuesday between Sept. 13 and Nov. 1. Class begins at 9:30 a.m. Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. Ages 16 and up, all skill levels welcome. Class fee starts at $75, clay and tools are an additional charge. Secure your spot at macniderart.org before they’re gone.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
- Mid States Horse Show at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - Smooth gated Hunter horses and stately Jumper horses compete in outdoor-decorated rings. Admission is free for spectators. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Little Learners Story Time at Clear Lake Public Library - Little Learners up to age 5 and their families are invited to join us at the library for story time each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Story time consists of stories, body movement activities, songs, and rhymes, helping children grow the skills they need to become lifelong readers. Feel free to stay after and play with special toys that will only be out on Wednesday mornings from about 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It's also a great time to make new friends
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com