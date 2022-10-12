North Iowa Escapades for Oct. 13 - Oct. 19

Calendar Events
Thursday, Oct. 13
- Creative Coloring at Mason City Public Library - Relax and get creative with Creative Coloring at the Mason City Public Library from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pencils and gel pens are provided, along with coloring books designed for adults to doodle away and enjoy some creative fun. Group will meet in the Commons.
- Pumpkin Trio Craft Workshop at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Is your front porch, living room, or office not yet in full fall mode? Painted Horse Studio to the rescue. They’re hosting a beginners-welcome, open-house style workshop on Thursday, Oct. 13 to help you make a cute pumpkin trio that will brighten up any space. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and include: a set of three pumpkins to paint, the decoration that goes with them, all other materials, encouragement and instructions, and a free drink from Fat Hill. Limited spots available so grab your spot soon. Buy your ticket directly from The Painted Horse Studio. Go to https://checkout.square.site/buy/UIWBMXOZB6F2GCLECZPFHLBF to purchase.
- Comedy Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Join others at Brix Wine & Whiskey on Thursday, Oct. 13 for Comedy Open Mic Night. They invite comics from around Iowa and Southern Minnesota to show us what they’ve got in a supportive environment. Mics will be on from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Free admission.
Friday, Oct. 14
- Stranger Things + 80's Mystery Night at Roller City in Mason City - Join Roller City for an evening of all things 1980’s and Stranger Things. Enjoy a night of roller skating fun and participate in the Stranger Things-themed mystery. Use clues to solve the puzzles and win prizes. Family-friendly and nothing scary. $9 per person. Buy a child admission, get a parent admission free. Dress up as your favorite 80s character and receive a free snow cone. Event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Top of the Pot 6 at Mason City Brewing - The first Top of the Pot comedy contest series ever was hosted by Day Peace in 2014. Day has produced 5 TOTP shows between 2017-2019. TOTP 6 will be held Friday, Oct. 14 at Mason City Brewing. The show begins at 8 p.m. The show is free. Typically held monthly on the second Friday of each month. The show does include adult content and language. For the best seats arrive early. Great beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage options are available. Run time is usually about 90 minutes but tends to exceed from time to time.
- Austin Allsup at Legacy Grill in Clear Lake - Join others on Friday, Oct. 14 starting at 4 p.m. for our Brett Young pre & post party featuring The Voice’s talented Austin Allsup. Allsup will play live until the Surf’s doors open and he will resume playing post concert. Enjoy some delicious food and drink deals along with multiple prize giveaways.
- One Vision's Children's Autism Center 10th Annual Halloween Party at Plain Ol' Pumpkins in Clear Lake - One Vision’s Children’s Autism Center invites you to join others for our 10th Annual Halloween Party hosted at Plain Ol’ Pumpkins on Friday, Oct. 14. This event is free for children with disabilities and a limited number of vouchers for family members. One voucher is needed per person, or general admission must be purchased. Each voucher includes: admission, four apples for the apple slingshot, and one small pumpkin. General admission is $5 and includes: photo opportunities, pumpkin picking, pedal tractors, hay ride, slide, grain basketball, corn maze, corn pool, and fire pit. Reserve your free vouchers with Laura Korth at the Children’s Autism Center at 641-355-1321. Event is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- Pumpkin Palooza at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - On Saturday, Oct. 15, celebrate “all things pumpkin” during the free, family-friendly Pumpkin Palooza at Central Gardens. The event begins at 4 p.m. and culminates with a lighted Pumpkins on Parade stroll through the Gardens from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come enjoy the fall festivities.
- Wheelerwood Music Festival at Mason City Brewing - A fall celebration of music hosted by Mason City Brewing and Brix Wine & Whiskey. Three great bands, festive fall drinks, delicious beer, tasty food, and more. Entertainment line-up includes Juni West at 5 p.m., The Hats at 6:30 p.m., and Good Morning Bedlam at 8 p.m.
- Calling Dinosaurs at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome Calling Dinosaurs on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Calling Dinosaurs are a three-piece folk act form Rochester. They sing a mix of traditional music, classic singer/songwriter hits from the sixties and seventies and modern folk songs, as well as drawing from a sizeable library of original music. Free admission.
Monday, Oct. 17
- Family Switch Night at Mason City Public Library - Stop by the Mason City Public Library Foundation Room to play a few rounds of Mario Kart with your family or friends. Mario coloring pages and a take-home craft will also be provided. Event is from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This free drop-in event is for children under 11 and their families. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Questions? Call the MCPL Youth Services Department at 641-421-3671.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Down & Dirty Volunteer Sessions at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - If gardening is your passion and you like to play in the dirt, join the Central Gardens of North Iowa every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m. through Oct. 23. As part of the Down and Dirty crew, you will be doing routine garden chores with guidance from someone on the Design team. Children are welcome to come volunteer with adults as well. Weather permitting.
- Imagination Exploration at Clear Lake Arts Center - Students of all ages are welcome to attend Imagination Exploration every Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Dec. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us at the Clear Lake Art Center to explore the arts from different angles. Participants will be encouraged to create in a guided, open studio format. The material cost is $5 per student. Payment will be accepted upon arrival each week, scholarships are available.
- "Raining Cats and Dogs" at Stebens Children's Theatre in Mason City - Join Stebens Children’s Theatre from Oct. 18 to Oct. 30 for the musical “Raining Cats and Dogs." Follow Lola, Molly, Paladin, and Casanova and the shenanigans in which they find themselves. What is going on with this weather? This musical comedy is sure to entertain anyone who owns pets.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com