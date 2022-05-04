North Iowa Escapades for May 5 - May 11

Calendar events
Thursday, May 5
- Drinko De Mayo at Avion Azul in Clear Lake -Join Avion Azul for their grand opening of their outdoor patio this Cinco De Mayo week, May 5-7.
- May Sit-and-Knit at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City -New and experienced knitters are welcome to join our monthly knitting meet-up every first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. for a very casual gathering. Crochet folks would also enjoy at this event! Bring your supplies and your new ideas and get ready for a fun and creative evening in the tap room!The knitting meet-up is hosted by Mason City knitting club Hooked on Yarn.
Friday, May 6
- Main Street District Spring Community Cleanup Day in Mason City -You're invited to get outdoors and join Main Street Mason City and the crew of Main Street Volunteers in cleaning up Downtown Mason City's Main Street District from 9 a.m.-noon. Waste bags will be available for pickup next to the Civil War Statue in Central Park. Pick a downtown location that you think could use a little TLC or sprucing up or we can help you find one. Your own heavy-duty work gloves are highly recommended, bring your broom, rake or leaf blower and wear appropriate clothing depending on the weather. Sign up at https://signup.com/go/BhyUFMK
- Encanto Fiesta Skate! at Roller City in Mason City -Mirabel, the main character of the popular children's movie "Encanto", is making an appearance at Roller City. Encanto-themed games, snacks, and taco pizza will all be available. Buy a child admission, get a parent admission free.
- Ladies Night At the Manor in Osage -Step back in time and spend a memorable evening with your favorite ladies at the historic Mapletown Manor. Enjoy a spring-inspired beverage, tasty hors d'oeuvres, and a variety of sweets. Wander, converse, play a game, or just relax in the lovely Victorian surroundings. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and costs $15 per person at the door. Fee includes all of the above as well as 50% off featured items from the Cellar Shop. RSVP by May 4th by texting 515-447-6560, or email MapletownManor@outlook.com
- Farmers Market in Hampton -Hampton Farmers Market has begun! Stop by between 4:30 and 6:30 on Friday in the lot east of Hardees on Highway 3.
- Jarno Solo live at TAP'd in Clear Lake -Jarno is an Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famer that can sing anything from Jimmy Buffet to Credence Clearwater Revival to Zac Brown Band to Buddy Holly. Show starts at 9p.m.
People are also reading…
Saturday, May 7
- Morning Bird Walk at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake-Enjoy an early, refreshing morning walk with a local birding enthusiast. It will open your eyes and ears to identifying some of our feathered friends. Bringing your own binoculars is encouraged. This free event will be held from 7a.m.-8a.m..
- Mothers Day Market at Music Man Square in Mason City -Shop the Mother’s Day Market from 9a.m.-4p.m. at Music Man Square to get the best Mother’s Day gifts for the special mom in your life. There will be over 30 crafters & homebased vendors. Shop local and enter for a chance to win door prizes. A hot meal will be served with proceeds to benefit Music Man Square.
- Free Comic Book Day at Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles in Mason City -During their annual event, comics are given away to promote reading. Free Comics, door prizes, cosplayers, and photo ops from 10a.m.-6p.m. There will be TV/movie cars, sales specials, and a register for the grand prizes.
- Shake, Rattle, and Stroll for Parkinson's 5K in Clear Lake -Since 2016, local volunteers in North Central Iowa have been raising awareness for Parkinson’s Disease and building support for those impacted by the disease in our communities. This is the seventh annual Shake, Rattle, and Stroll 5K at City Park in Clear Lake, Iowa, to bring friends and family together for a friendly competition in support. Proceeds raised at the event will be donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and other local Parkinson’s groups. Race begins at 10 a.m. with registration starting at 9 a.m.
- Afternoon Tea Party at Larch Pine Inn in Clear Lake -Enjoy quiet conversation with friends, freshly brewed tea and a three-tiered tray of tasty tea embellishments in an 1875 Victorian Home. Starting at 2pm, lose yourself for an hour or two enjoying quiet conversation with friends, freshly brewed tea and a three tier-tray of tasty tea sandwiches and pastries. This is a simple Afternoon Tea designed to help you connect with friends in a warm and engaging atmosphere. Three tier-tray includes an assortment of tea sandwiches, quiche, fresh fruit, scones, Chantilly cream, and desserts. The cost to attend is $25/person. Reservations are required. Space Is limited. For reservations call 641-357-0345 or email info@larchpineinn.com
- Immaculate Conception 5k Color Walk/Run -Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City is hosting a 5K Run/Walk. Start running with a white t-shirt and end your run covered in color. Fun for the whole family. Pre-check for the event is May 6 from 6p.m.-8p.m. at Immaculate Conception School. Race day check in will begin at 8a.m., with the race starting at 9:30a.m. Lineup for the race will be in the Immaculate Conception School Parking LotRace Day: Lineup for race will be in the Immaculate Conception School parking lot.
- May Day Mayhem Klunker Race in Osage -Ride your favorite coaster brake pre-war racers, vintage mountain bikes and department store clunkers. Races run from 1p.m.-4p.m. at Limestone Brewers. Entrance fee is $10, with prised for first through third place finishers.
- Annual Spring Clean Up @ Pilot Knob State Park -Annual spring cleanup for anyone who wants to volunteer will begin at 10a.m. at site #43 in Pilob Knob Campground. Bring gloves and old clothes, and work until noon. Lunch will be provided.
- Paint a Plant at Rejuvenate and Lola’s in Forest City -Help the 4-H kid's raise some money and take home a planter. Pick your choice of planter then paint and decorate however you wish at Rejuvenate. 4-H kids will be around to help as needed. Then head around the corner to Lola's Plants & Gifts to pick your plants. Event runs from 1p.m.-3p.m; price starts at $8 and includes the paints and decorative add-ons of your choice. RSVP to ensure a planter!
Tuesday, May 10
- Bingo at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City -Perk up an otherwise humdrum Tuesday with an invigorating game of bingo! One card at a time per person. Free to play but please consider buying a drink or two (and tipping your server) to help us keep events like this going. There will be 15 rounds of bingo. Small prizes from local businesses for each round except for the 1st and 15th, which feature bigger prizes.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com