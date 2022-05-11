North Iowa Escapades for May 12 - May 18

Calendar events
Thursday, May 12
ATLAS: Lego Day at Clear Lake Public Library
Go to the Clear Lake Public Library to build with Lego bricks 3-5 p.m. CLPL will provide the materials, just bring your imagination! Children not yet in first grade need to be accompanied by an adult.
- Game night at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City
Join friends for a casual game night at Fat Hill Brewery at 5:30 p.m. Fat Hill Brewing has chosen games with quick rounds in order to accommodate newcomers and early leavers. Come and go as you please! People are also welcome to bring their own games; everyone is welcome.
Spring Wildflower Walk at Pilot Knob State Park in Forest City -Spring Wildflower Walk begins at 6:30 p.m. The leisurely walk will start at the main shelter house and will last about 45-60 minutes. During the walk, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will identify many of the spring wildflowers blooming along the trail and will tell interesting facts about each one. The walk will be free and open to the public and there is no need to register ahead of time. People may want to bring along a camera to document some of the flowers they’ll see. In case of inclement weather, the walk will have to be postponed or canceled and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com) and on the WCCB Facebook page and WCCB Twitter feed. For questions about the Spring Wildflower Walk, people can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.
Walking Taco Fundraiser at First Bank Hampton
First Bank Hampton is hosting a walking taco fundraiser for Relay for Life 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Food is drive thru or carry out at the First Bank Hampton north parking lot.
Welcome Reception at Clear Lake Arts Center
Come meet the new Executive Director Jessi Myers, and Creative Director Mariah Piippo. The reception will include light refreshments 5-6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Charles City Bingo Night at Chamber of Commerce
Join the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce for another fun evening of Bingo at the Columbus Club in Charles City, located at 502 Clark St. Early Bird games will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by regular Bingo at 7 p.m. There will be a total of 22 games played with reusable Bingo cards, including Blackout at the end with a jackpot of $300. Cash prizes for Bingo, plus door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Discounted multi-game package deals will be available, or play ala carte for $1 per card per game. Must be 18 years of age or older to participate. There will be snacks and bar service available, with the Island Grill food truck outside serving the public starting at 6 p.m. For more information please contact the Chamber at (641) 228-4234 or email info@charlescitychamber.com.
Mason City Senior Activity Center rummage sale fundraiser
10 a.m.-7 p.m., and May 14 from 8-11 a.m. No furniture or clothing. Public invited.
Chris Bertrand Live at Limestone Brewery on Osage
Chris Bertrand is a seasoned singer/songwriter from Southern Minnesota who dedicates his life to music. Deeply rooted in folk and unafraid to stomp and howl, Bertrand has played hundreds of shows in the past few years and is currently working on his first recording effort. Bertrand will play from 7-9 p.m.
The Geneva Market at 704 Washington Street in Geneva
Enjoy food trucks, entertainment, antiques, handmade items, home décor, boutique clothing, wine and more will be in Geneva Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The Geneva Market costs five dollars per person. There are no amenities or ATMs in Geneva. Most vendors take cash or cards. Parking is free, but no golf carts are allowed. Well-behaved pets are welcome with a responsible owner and clean up bag.
Saturday, May 14
The Rotary Cannonball steam engine in East Park in Mason City The engine is open for the season to the public for tours 1-4 p.m. The season will run May through October on weekends and open by special appointment. At 9 a.m., the Friends will give a presentation on the history of the Rotary Cannonball with coffee and rolls. This is a chance to learn the how and why the 1912 engine is in East Park, and how you can help keep it open by volunteering. For questions or to volunteer contact Dennis Wilson, Chairman Friends of the 457 at dandawilson@netconx.net
Children’s Author Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia at Meservey Library
She will be leading a story time at 1 p.m., and hands-on activity for kids, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Bedia's beautiful picture book, Balloons for Papa, sheds a kid-friendly light on mental health (perfect for Mental Health Awareness Month!). There will also be balloon-themed treats available from local baker Donna Basener, as well as "Balloon Lady" Janet Haugen creating balloon animals for each child. All ages are welcome.
Pat Clark ArtFest at Ellsworth Community College Campus Courtyards in Iowa Falls
Admission is free to this art festival with food, drinks and entertainment. The festival runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Kraft Brothers at TAP’d in Clear Lake
Saturday night the Kraft Brothers are back! These brothers from Kanawha know how to create a party! You’ll hear plenty of country and rock at this show. You’ll hear all your favorites from Johnny Cash and Dwight Yoakum to Eric Church and Kenny Chesney. They’ll be playing all the songs down the timeline from the '50s to today with plenty of surprises along the way. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
- EMS week drive-thru pulled-pork feed in Lake Mills -Come support Lake Mills ambulance with a free will donation pulled pork feed. Food will be served 4-7 p.m., or until gone. Located at 105 S First Ave in Lake Mills.
Wednesday, May 18
- Iowa State Tailgate Tour at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake
The annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour, powered by MidAmerican Energy, returns after a two-year virtual pit stop as Iowa State coaches and staff embark on a 12-stop tour across Iowa this May. Each stop on the tour is open to Cyclone fans of all ages and FREE to attend at the Surf Ballroom from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The Cyclone Tailgate Tour provides fans the opportunity to interact with Iowa State administrators and coaches, including Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, the "Voice of the Cyclones" John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly, men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser. The family-friendly event allows fans to socialize with other Cyclone fans, and features other special guests including Cy. Kids in attendance will receive a complimentary gift. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
