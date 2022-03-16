North Iowa Escapades for March 17-23

Calendar events
Thursday, March 17
- Day Camp at Cedar River Complex in Osage - No school? No problem. The Cedar River Complex has partnered up with Osage High School Educators Rising to offer an exciting day full of games and activities. Please bring a sack lunch, swimsuit, a towel, and appropriate clothing for outdoor play. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Costs $20 for CRC members and $30.77 for nonmembers. Camp is intended for kindergarten to 4th grade. Those with questions can call Sarah Gerbig at 641-832-3600.
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- Trivia at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Trivia will occur every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are four different categories with six questions each. These categories will vary each week. Teams can range from one to six people. No usage of phones or any electronic device are allowed during playtime, there are breaks and times when you can look at your devices. Prizes awarded for 1st and 2nd place. Probably the most important rule of all is to have fun.
Friday, March 18
- 38th Annual School Art Exhibition at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Every year the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum celebrates Youth Art Month (March) with an exhibition honoring students and their teachers. The 2022 School Art Exhibition will feature the innovative artwork of high school students (grades 9-12) from public, private and home schools served by Central Rivers Area Education Agency, Clear Lake Regional Office. MacNider Art Museum will be open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fish Fry at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hampton - The Knights of Columbus is hosting a fish fry from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Fridays in March and April 1. Adults is $14 and kids is $10.
- Spring into Summer Craft and Vendor Shopping Even at North Iowa Events Center in the Kinney Building in Mason City - Shop a variety of craft and vendors at the Spring Into Summer shopping event at the North Iowa Events Center. Held in conjunction with the North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show March 18th-20th. Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Happy Hangover! With Wolfdog Comedy at The Music Man Square - Check out the best of Midwest’s comedy scene right here in River City. The Music Man Square proudly presents a night of hungover laughter with Wolfdog Comedy – a two-hour show that features three comics and has performed all over the Midwest since 2015. Join for some post St. Patty’s Day fun on Friday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Music Man Square during regular business hours (Tuesdays-Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The bar will be open and credit cards are accepted.
- DJ the Day Drinker at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Hear music from this rocker from the Fort Dodge area who specializes in classic Rock. Friday night you'll hear everything from Elvis Presley to Neil Young. Show starts at 8 p.m.
- Fisher of Soul at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Enjoy some of you favorite songs covered by Fisher of Soul. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
- Open House at Bare Sugar Salon & Spa in Mason City - Bare Sugar Salon & Spa is hosting an Open House on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in and check out their new location. Retail and service specials. $5 lip and eyebrow waxes. Chance to win some awesome door prizes along with gift with purchases galore.
- Chunky Blanket Class at Lola’s in Forest City - Art Box Painting will be helping you make your very own chunky blanket. Cost is $65 per person. Feel free to bring beverages and snacks. RSVP is required. Please call 641-590-3921. Starts at 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
- Knights of Columbus Irish Stew Meal at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake - 39th Annual Knights of Columbus Irish Stew and homemade pie. Carry outs available and handicap accessible. The meal will begin being served at 11 a.m. Costs $10 for adults and $5 for those under 8.
Monday, March 21
- Bingo Night at Clear Lake VFW - Bingo Night at the VFW the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Must be over 21 to play. Clear Lake VFW will be hosting BINGO Night on the 2nd and 4th Monday's from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting on February 14th. Besides the good fun, the veterans and auxiliary volunteers will donate all proceeds from the games to community charities and veteran causes.
Tuesday, March 22
- Clay Class C: Handbuilding at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn the basics of handbuilding with clay. All skill levels are welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. On Tuesdays, March 15 to April 19, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members.
Wednesday, March 23
- Storytime at Hampton Public Library - Storytime is for preschoolers and all interested kindergartners. It is recommended that children are at least three years old. Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This weeks theme is “Spring.”
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com