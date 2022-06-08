North Iowa Escapades for June 9 - June 15

Calendar Events
Thursday, June 9
David Fischer: The Rope Warrior at Clear Lake Public Library -The Rope Warrior has been performing his interactive and visually entertaining jump rope show all over the world for the last 25 years. He has made over 100 national television appearances and currently holds three world records. Ripley’s Believe It or Not. recognizes David as The World’s Best Rope Jumper, and he is scheduled to be nominated for induction into the Fitness Hall of Fame this year. You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind show. This free show starts at 10:30 a.m.
Poses & Pints: Yoga in the Park at Central Park in Mason City -Fat Hill is partnering with Dancing Lotus Yoga to bring yoga to Central Park this summer. This Poses and Pints Yoga Series will run every other Thursday at 6 p.m. from June 9 — Sept. 1. There is no need to pre-register. If you’d like to participate, just come in to the taproom anytime before the event starts and pay at the bar ($16). You’ll get a wristband that will be your “ticket” to yoga and represents your free drink. After you collect your wristband, we’ll point to you where Jen is waiting in the park. Please come get your wristband a little before 6 p.m. This is a 21+ event. Yoga teacher Jen Brooks says this fun outdoor adult yoga class is designed for all levels and abilities and you don’t need any prior experience with yoga to participate. Please bring a yoga mat, large towel, or blanket to do your yoga on, as well as maybe some bug spray and your water bottle. Yoga will last 45 to 60 minutes. After yoga, all participants get a free beer, cider, wine, or root beer back in the taproom.
Live Theatre: A Little Princess, Sara Crewe at Steben’s Children Theatre in Mason City -Stebens Children’s Theatre & North Iowa Credit Union are proud to present A Little Princess, Sara Crewe. Sara begins her adventures in “Miss Minchin’s Select Seminary for Young Ladies.” Laugh with her as she brings happiness to others; weep as her fortune changes from rich girl to poor orphan; and rejoice when strange events bring still another reversal in the life of “a little Princess.” Purchase tickets in person from the Stebens Children’s Theatre Box Office or over the phone (641-424-9802) weekdays noon-5 p.m. Performances are held on the following dates & times: Wednesday, June 8 – Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 at 1 p.m.
The Great MCPL Treasure Hunt: Adult Escape Room at Mason City Public Library -Take one hour to find the lost treasure in the Escape Room of the Mason City Public Library. Ages 14 and up are encouraged to participate. Group size ranges from two to six players. Register ahead of time at library or over phone by calling 641-421-3668. This event runs through Saturday, July 23.
People are also reading…
Friday, June 10
Live Music: Michael Betz at the Summer Live Music in the Library Commons at the Mason City Public Library -Free music at the Library Commons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Midwest F100 Nationals Truck Show at City Park in Clear Lake -Sponsored by the Twin City F-100 Club, this event is open to Ford trucks thru 1979. Registration is from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy door prizes, goodie bags, dash plaques, kids games and a hot dog roast Friday night; Saturday has a noon lunch and afternoon cruise, prizes and trophies. Awards at City Park at 4 p.m.
Country Thunder at Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City -The three-day festival will take place on the Winnebago Rally Campgrounds and Heritage Park in Forest City on Friday, June 10–Sunday, June 12. Featuring Lee Brice, Kip Moore, Chris Young, Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins, Lainey Wilson, and more. For tickets and camping & event information, click here.
Live Music: Scott Clay at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City -Seattle songwriter, Scott Clay, is slated to perform at Brix Wine & Whiskey on Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Get excited for Clay’s musical style when propulsive rock ‘n’ roll mingles with expansive Americana. Free admission.
Saturday, June 11
Mason City Farmers Market at Central Park -The Mason City Farmers Market can now be found in Central Park every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The Market offers a centralized SNAP machine; swipe to shop with NIFM tokens and then double your food budget with Double Up Food Bucks up to $10.
ASA State Qualifier Tournament at Spring Park Reserve in Mason City -Cheer on your favorite toxophilite in their ASA State Qualifier Tournament on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 at Spring Creek Preserve. Archery club registration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and shotgun starts at 10 a.m. both days. Admission prices for adults are $15, youth (12-15) $5, and cubs (11 & under) free.
Live Music: MoeDeLL at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City -Come out to Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome Southern Virginia native, MoeDeLL at 7 p.m. MoeDeLL is known for his guitar picking style, poetic lyrics and unique voice. This prolific performer was nominated for Songwriter of the Year and Americana Artist of the Year for the 2020 Midwest Country Music Association Awards. Join us as we hear his “rock sound but country vibe” music. Free admission.
MacNider Arts Festival at MacNider Museum in Mason City -The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is pleased to announce this year’s theme for the annual MacNider Arts Festival is "Create Waves". The ocean theme encourages children to use their imaginations while creating fun crafts from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts activities for children, an Art Market of talented artists, and musical entertainment will all be part of the fun. The free Pancake Breakfast will also return, starting at 9 a.m. until they are gone. All events are on the lawns of the Museum and the adjacent Mason City Public Library at 303 Second St SE in Mason City. Festival foods such as burgers and walking tacos will be sold throughout the afternoon. Proceeds of the food sales benefit the festival and Museum programming. Children’s activities, including art crafts, face painting, the Imagination Playground, and an inflatable will be offered. There will also be live musical entertainment throughout the day.
DJ the Day Drinker at TAP’d in Clear Lake -Saturday night TAP'd brings in another big name from Fort Dodge: DJ the Day Drinker. He’ll be playing all the classics from the greats of Elvis, Tom Petty, Neil Young, and Jimi Hendrix. Show start at 9 p.m.
Monday, June 13
IMCA Northern Sport Mod Nationals at the Hancock County Speedway in Britt -Grandstands open at 5 p.m. for races. IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts will race at Nationals in Britt. This is a ticketed event.
Bob Ross & Brews at TAP’d in Clear Lake -Join us for painting while enjoying the ambiance of TAP'd in Clear Lake. Clear Lake Arts Center will be providing a canvas and painting supplies for registrants to use while at TAP'd. Drinks are sold separately, and everyone is welcome regardless of participation in painting. There is a $15 material fee per canvas, but groups may share one canvas if desired. Register once per canvas desired.
Tuesday, June 14
Outdoor Skills Workshop at McIntosh Woods State Park in Ventura -Join us for two fun day camps to learn outdoor survival skills. These events will be held off site at nature areas nearby. Participants are responsible for their own travel to and from the event. Registration required. Stop by the library to register for this free event starting at 10:30 a.m. Designed for preteens and teens ages 10-18.
Wednesday, June 15
Run Wilson at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake -Surf Ballroom Summer Concert Series presents Run Wilson. Run Wilson’s unique sound is almost too broad to be considered “indie rock”. From hard hitting instrumentals, head banging live performance, and deep, rugged vocal ranges, to arpeggios and finger picked love songs, Run Wilson can truly do it all. Run Wilson consists of members between the ages of 17 and 20 years old. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Surfside Hospitality Group's new neighboring restaurant, the Legacy Grill, will be available to order from during the series. The menu will feature a diverse selection of American classics with a side of live music.
Outdoor Baby & Toddler Storytime at Mason City Public Library -Share stories, songs, movement and fun starting at 10 a.m. at the Mason City Public Library. This event will be canceled in case of rain or extreme heat.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com