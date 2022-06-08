North Iowa Escapades for June 9 - June 15

David Fischer: The Rope Warrior at Clear Lake Public Library -The Rope Warrior has been performing his interactive and visually entertaining jump rope show all over the world for the last 25 years. He has made over 100 national television appearances and currently holds three world records. Ripley’s Believe It or Not. recognizes David as The World’s Best Rope Jumper, and he is scheduled to be nominated for induction into the Fitness Hall of Fame this year. You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind show. This free show starts at 10:30 a.m.

Poses & Pints: Yoga in the Park at Central Park in Mason City -Fat Hill is partnering with Dancing Lotus Yoga to bring yoga to Central Park this summer. This Poses and Pints Yoga Series will run every other Thursday at 6 p.m. from June 9 — Sept. 1. There is no need to pre-register. If you’d like to participate, just come in to the taproom anytime before the event starts and pay at the bar ($16). You’ll get a wristband that will be your “ticket” to yoga and represents your free drink. After you collect your wristband, we’ll point to you where Jen is waiting in the park. Please come get your wristband a little before 6 p.m. This is a 21+ event. Yoga teacher Jen Brooks says this fun outdoor adult yoga class is designed for all levels and abilities and you don’t need any prior experience with yoga to participate. Please bring a yoga mat, large towel, or blanket to do your yoga on, as well as maybe some bug spray and your water bottle. Yoga will last 45 to 60 minutes. After yoga, all participants get a free beer, cider, wine, or root beer back in the taproom.

Live Theatre: A Little Princess, Sara Crewe at Steben’s Children Theatre in Mason City -Stebens Children’s Theatre & North Iowa Credit Union are proud to present A Little Princess, Sara Crewe. Sara begins her adventures in “Miss Minchin’s Select Seminary for Young Ladies.” Laugh with her as she brings happiness to others; weep as her fortune changes from rich girl to poor orphan; and rejoice when strange events bring still another reversal in the life of “a little Princess.” Purchase tickets in person from the Stebens Children’s Theatre Box Office or over the phone (641-424-9802) weekdays noon-5 p.m. Performances are held on the following dates & times: Wednesday, June 8 – Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 at 1 p.m.