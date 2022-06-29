North Iowa Escapades for June 30 - July 6

Water Wanderers at Bluebill Wildlife Area in Clear Lake - Enjoy outdoor recreation with Lime Creek Nature Center and the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and focus on teaching and growing skills in fishing and canoeing. Explore Bluebill Lake by boat, practicing paddling skills and enjoying the chance to catch some fish at the same time. This event is for youth who completed 7 and 8 grade. Lunch and snacks provided. Pre-registration required by June 22 and costs $35 for camp members and $40 for nonmembers.

Senior Spotlight and Surf Ballroom Birthday at the Surf Ballroom Cypress Lounge in Clear Lake - This spotlight is for senior citizens to share favorite memories and special moments created at the Surf over the years. Travel to yesteryear and take in that Big Band beat. Feel free to bring your favorite photos/artifacts to be on display during the program. The current Surf Ballroom opened July 1, 1948. Come celebrate with us on Thursday, June 30 from 9:30–11 a.m. Birthday cake, coffee and refreshments provided.

Five Days of Live Music at TAP’d in Clear Lake -Ian Hilmer's Drivestation kicks off Fourth of July weekend at TAP'd. Listen to plenty of originals from this band along with all your favorites by Johnny Cash, Pink Floyd and The Doors. This trio of Minnesota Rock Stars fire it up at 1 0p.m. Night two belongs to The Kraft Brothers. These boys pack the house every time they hit TAP'd. Show starts at 9 p.m. Jake Schrodt is in charge of night three and starts at 10p.m. TAP'd is proud to welcome former lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal on July 3. Bumblefoot now plays the guitar for Super Group "Sons of Apollo". He is also the lead singer and lead guitar for "Asia" Bumblefoot is not alone on this show. He will be accompanied by Seth Romano, the lead singer for the classic rock group "The Trip". Seth is also the lead singer for the group "90's Rock Show". Show starts at 4 p.m. July 4 belongs to local female musician Kristy Neidlinger. Kristy will close things out at TAP'd. Come listen and get some drinks and food before the fireworks. Kristy starts playing at 7 p.m.