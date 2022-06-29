North Iowa Escapades for June 30 - July 6

Calendar Events
Thursday, June 30
Water Wanderers at Bluebill Wildlife Area in Clear Lake -Enjoy outdoor recreation with Lime Creek Nature Center and the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and focus on teaching and growing skills in fishing and canoeing. Explore Bluebill Lake by boat, practicing paddling skills and enjoying the chance to catch some fish at the same time. This event is for youth who completed 7 and 8 grade. Lunch and snacks provided. Pre-registration required by June 22 and costs $35 for camp members and $40 for nonmembers.
Senior Spotlight and Surf Ballroom Birthday at the Surf Ballroom Cypress Lounge in Clear Lake -This spotlight is for senior citizens to share favorite memories and special moments created at the Surf over the years. Travel to yesteryear and take in that Big Band beat. Feel free to bring your favorite photos/artifacts to be on display during the program. The current Surf Ballroom opened July 1, 1948. Come celebrate with us on Thursday, June 30 from 9:30–11 a.m. Birthday cake, coffee and refreshments provided.
Five Days of Live Music at TAP’d in Clear Lake -Ian Hilmer's Drivestation kicks off Fourth of July weekend at TAP'd. Listen to plenty of originals from this band along with all your favorites by Johnny Cash, Pink Floyd and The Doors. This trio of Minnesota Rock Stars fire it up at 1 0p.m. Night two belongs to The Kraft Brothers. These boys pack the house every time they hit TAP'd. Show starts at 9 p.m. Jake Schrodt is in charge of night three and starts at 10p.m. TAP'd is proud to welcome former lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal on July 3. Bumblefoot now plays the guitar for Super Group "Sons of Apollo". He is also the lead singer and lead guitar for "Asia" Bumblefoot is not alone on this show. He will be accompanied by Seth Romano, the lead singer for the classic rock group "The Trip". Seth is also the lead singer for the group "90's Rock Show". Show starts at 4 p.m. July 4 belongs to local female musician Kristy Neidlinger. Kristy will close things out at TAP'd. Come listen and get some drinks and food before the fireworks. Kristy starts playing at 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Friday, July 1
- 2022 River City Steak Challenge at MacNider Campground in Mason City -Mason City is the host of the 2022 River City Steak Challenge from Friday, July 1–Sunday, July 3. Registered participants will enjoy a weekend full of steak competition. Friday, July 1 at 2 p.m. is load-in, with competition beginning with the cooks meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Awards at 1 p.m. Sunday. There are four steak challenges. $150 entry fee per challenge on Friday and Sunday. $160 entry fee for Steak A & B challenges on Saturday. $50 Anything Croix Valley. A competition never tasted so scrumptious.
- Tried & True Boutique Open House in Clear Lake -Come to the Tried & True Clear Lake's Fourth of July Open House. Enjoy wine tasting, snacks, and summer shopping. They have beach wear, summer dresses, Hawaiian shirts, shorts, and lots of sandals for the whole family. They have lake decor and more. \Come sip and shop for a cause between 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Live Music: Juni and Betty at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City -Come out to Brix Wine & Whiskey at 8 p.m. to hear North Iowa acoustic pop/folk duo, Juni + Betty. In 2018, Juni + Betty found their perfect blend of friendship and harmony and have been creating and sharing their signature sound ever since. Both singer/songwriters and seasoned performers, they draw their influences from artists such as St. Vincent, Tori Amos, Phoebe Bridgers, Regina Spektor and Ingrid Michaelson.
Saturday, July 2
Live Music: Sir-Mix-A-Lot at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake -Join the Surf Ballroom & Museum as they welcome Sir Mix-A-Lot on Saturday, July 2. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets available in advance for $22 or at the door for $27.
Beginner Guitar at the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center in Clear Lake -Join instructor Bruce Ray for this relaxed group style beginner guitar class. This event runs every Saturday from July 2 to August 20 from 9-10 a.m. at the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center for free. Drop-ins are welcome. No registration required.
Freedom Isn’t Free Concert at the Algona Senior Center -An outdoor concert at the Algona Senior Center will be held from 3-7 p.m. This is a first for Algona and is open to everyone. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the talent of local musicians. There will be a recognition of veterans program starting around 5p.m. Food will be available for purchase. The groups performing are Carl and JoAnn Nord, “Big” John and Connie Pederson, Deanna Mayer and Mary Jane Keith, and Scottie Larsen. If there is rain, or it is dangerously hot, we will move the concert in-doors. Bring your family, neighbors and friends for a fun afternoon. There will be no admission fee but a $5 donation to the Senior Center would be suggested.
Live Music: The Midlanders at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City -Join Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome The Midlanders at 7 p.m. This Indie-Rock Trio from Des Moines released their first album, Some Kind of Future, in October 2021. Their music ranges from bluesy rock jams to catchy Americana/folk tunes. These guys have a style that will keep you guessing what might be next. Free admission.
Sunday, July 3
Mason City Exchange Club Fireworks at Mason City High School -Since 1981 the Exchange Club of Mason City has provided fireworks for the community during the Annual Independence Day Celebration. Come out to see the fireworks at the Mason City High School’s Mohawk Stadium. The Mason City Municipal Band will be performing around 8:45 p.m., followed by the fireworks. Due to construction, parking will be available on the west side and John Adams Middle School lots. Signs will be providing directions to parking. Free admission.
Boat Parade on Clear Lake -Anyone is welcome. There is no cost to participate. Line up at the Northwest corner of the lake, near Venetian Village by 1 p.m. This parade has lasted approximately one hour, to go around the lake as marked. If you choose to get in line and participate, they ask that you are respectful and appropriate in anything that is displayed. If you would see it in the street parade and it is appropriate for all eyes to see and read, great--come join in. Boats are to be “powered” and follow all water safety rules. We hope to have “Bud” the fireboat back to spray the shorelines. Sponsored by Clear Lake Boats.
Hampton Independence Day Events at Band Shell Park and Franklin County Fairgrounds -Hampton Municipal Bank will perform at 8 p.m. at Band Shell Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Monday, July 4
Independence Day Parade at Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage -Join the Osage Chamber of Commerce for our Annual Independence Day Parade from 10 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, July 6
North Iowa Touring Club Group Bike Ride at the Seawall in Clear Lake -Riders of all abilities are welcome to the Wednesday night bike rides. Families are encouraged. There are 3 different rides depending on skill. Meet at the seawall at 5:30 p.m.
Party in the Park at Carnegie Lawn in Algona -Celebrate of Algona Rotary Club's 100th Year with entertainment by Scott Larsen, free pulled pork sandwiches, chips, watermelon, & bottled water, free rotary donuts, pedal go-karts, kiddie train rides, a duck pond and face painting. Event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com