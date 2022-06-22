North iowa Escapades for June 23 - June 29

Singin’ at the Surf at the Surf Ballroom Enrichment Center in Clear Lake -Have a student going into fourth through sixth grade? Are they passionate about singing and the stage? If so, they will truly enjoy this summer music camp. The four-day vocal music camp is aimed at teaching music theory, rhythm, pitch, movement and stage presence. Students will gain skills to give them a vocal edge, learn about healthy vocal projection, and grow confidence in their voice, on or off the stage, all while having fun. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 641-357-6151 or emailing education@surfballroom.com. Camp is held Monday, June 27–Thursday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center. Cost is $90 to attend. Spots are limited, so register early.

Family Game Night at Clear Lake Public Library -This week is “Camp Games” week for the summer reading theme “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” While it’s always more fun to spend time outside while you’re camping, there will inevitably be some bad weather that makes you want to retreat back inside. Join us for a night of card games and board games in the library. All ages are welcome. The Library will provide games, but feel free to bring your own if you have a favorite you want to teach other people. Event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.