North iowa Escapades for June 23 - June 29

Calendar Events
Thursday, June 23
Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City -Brix Wine & Whiskey is pleased to have hosted Open Mic Nights back on the entertainment schedule. Come on out and showcase your talent in a supportive environment on the fourth Thursday of the month, June through September, from 7-9 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
Friday, June 24
Garden to Glass: A Botanical Mixology Class at Central Gardens in Clear Lake -Come for a fun evening in the Gardens at 6p.m. mixing up beautiful botanical cocktails and munching on herbal snacks with Herbalist Christen Sherwood. She will share her recipes, tips and tricks on how to make creative cocktails from herbs, fruits and veggies. Test and savor the flavors and aromas of the season. Alcohol and alcohol-free options available. All materials supplied. Class size is limited to 12, so register early. $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers.
Live Music: Paul Weitzel of the Hats at the Mason City Public Library -The Summer Live Music in the Library Commons Music will be provided each Friday. All performances are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Friday Night Out at Osage City Park -Join the Osage Chamber of Commerce for this free event featuring live music, kids activities, food and drink vendors and more. Event runs from 5-9 p.m.
- Live Music: Taylor Escorpion King at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Friday night TAP’d brings Taylor Escorpión King back top from Des Moines. Taylor plays all your favorite country, classic rock and blues. You’ll hear your favorites from the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Bob Seger to Nirvana to Tyler Childers. Live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
June Jumble Rummage, Craft, Vendor Shopping Event at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City -Excited to announce the June Jumble is coming back to the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City for the 4th year 8:30 a.m.–4p.m. The event is growing and will feature a bouncy house for the kids to enjoy. There will once again be over 100 spaces filled with a huge variety of items to shop from until you drop. Free admission.
Cannonball Day at East Park in Mason City -Enjoy a BBQ Chicken dinner, Smokey the Train Rides, an inflatable playground, balloon creations, an NIVACCar show, a fun run, tractor pull, talent search, live music and more from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Coulter Fun Day -Coulter Fun Day is a family friendly fun event. Most events are free and meals are free will donation. Start the day with breakfast, a scavenger hunt, Car/Bike/Truck/UTV "Show and Shine", Poker Run; Fireman Parade and Fireman's Lunch. Free activities for kids and adults include bingo, inflatables, a Cribbage tournament, supper, live music, fireworks and so much more.
- Citywide Garage Sales in Clear Lake -Families, clubs, and organizations are invited to participate in Clear Lake's City-Wide Garage Sales. This community event is fun for collectors, families and bargain hunters from around the area.
Monday, June 27
Singin’ at the Surf at the Surf Ballroom Enrichment Center in Clear Lake -Have a student going into fourth through sixth grade? Are they passionate about singing and the stage? If so, they will truly enjoy this summer music camp. The four-day vocal music camp is aimed at teaching music theory, rhythm, pitch, movement and stage presence. Students will gain skills to give them a vocal edge, learn about healthy vocal projection, and grow confidence in their voice, on or off the stage, all while having fun. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 641-357-6151 or emailing education@surfballroom.com. Camp is held Monday, June 27–Thursday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center. Cost is $90 to attend. Spots are limited, so register early.
Family Game Night at Clear Lake Public Library -This week is “Camp Games” week for the summer reading theme “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” While it’s always more fun to spend time outside while you’re camping, there will inevitably be some bad weather that makes you want to retreat back inside. Join us for a night of card games and board games in the library. All ages are welcome. The Library will provide games, but feel free to bring your own if you have a favorite you want to teach other people. Event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bingo Night at the VFW in Clear Lake -Clear Lake VFW will be hosting BINGO night on the second and fourth Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Besides good fun, the veterans and auxiliary volunteers will donate all proceeds from the games to community charities and veteran causes. Everyone wins at VFW BINGO. Must be over 21 to play.
Tuesday, June 28
Teen Bob Ross Paint-Along at the Mason City Public Library -Join us at the Mason City Public Library as we paint along with legend Bob Ross. This Paint-Along will be at 2 p.m. in the Mason City Public Library Foundation Room. All supplies are provided. This event is for 12- to 18-year-olds only.
Camp Games at the Clear Lake Public Library -The whole family can join us in the library meeting room to play some favorite outdoor camping games: giant jenga, yard yahtzee, lawn darts, ring toss and outdoor dominoes. Event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Come and go as your schedule allows.
Wednesday, June 29
Clear Lake’s July 4th Extravaganza at City Park -Come out to Clear Lake’s premiere Fourth of July Festival from June 29 to July 5. Enjoy a midway, amusement rides, bingo, huge open-air vendor market by the lake and live music nightly. There will be a traditional Independence Day parade on Main Avenue and the biggest and best fireworks over the lake on July 4. Wednesday starts from 5-9 p.m. with the Lakeside Vendor Market, the Evans United Shows Carnival and the BINGO Tent. Live Music by the Split Second Band begins at 7 p.m.
Live Music: Quinn Sullivan at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Today, 21-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist Quinn Sullivan celebrates a new chapter of his already impressive career, which has seen him tour the world and collaborate with rock’s biggest legends. Now, having developed genuinely jaw-dropping skills as a guitar player, Sullivan’s more recent work has been with pen and paper, as he lets the abundant skills of his youth blossom and steer him into new directions of artistry and creativity.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com