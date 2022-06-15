North iowa Escapades for June 16 - June 22

Calendar Events
Thursday, June 16
Bingo at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City -Perk up an otherwise humdrum Thursday with an invigorating game of Bingo from 7-9 p.m. One card at a time per person. Free to play, but must be at least 21 years old. Please consider buying a drink or two (and tipping your server) to help us keep events like this going. There will be 15 rounds of Bingo with small prizes from local businesses for each round except for the first and last rounds, which feature bigger prizes.
Outdoor Skills Workshop at McIntosh State Park in Ventura -Orienteering with County Conservation Naturalist Heather. Learn how to get around in the wild with just a map and a compass. To fit our theme of “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” we need to learn how to survive on that path. Join us for a fun day camp to learn outdoor survival skills. Participants are responsible for their own travel to and from the event. Registration is required for this event; register at the desk in the Clear Lake Public Library. This event is designed for preteens and teens ages 10-18.
Community Blood Drive at First Baptist Church - donate blood from 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment text LIFESERVE to 999-777, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org
Friday, June 17
Surf Ballroom Instrument Petting Zoo in Clear Lake -Visit the traveling instrument petting zoo. String, percussion, and keyboard instruments will be on display for students to gain hands-on experience with. Students learn where the instrument came from, how the instrument produces sound, and different playing techniques. Instruments from different cultures will also be featured for students to play and learn about from 9-11 a.m.
Charles City Community Blood Drive at Messiah Lutheran Church - donate blood from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City. To Schedule your appointment text LIFESERVE to 999-777, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Steam Threshing Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City -The annual Steam Threshing Festival is held from June 17-19. Visitors will see rare steam engines, one-of-a-kind trucks and automobiles, large gas engines, prairie tractors and horses. Throughout the weekend, visitors can tour the many museums and historical displays on the grounds. Exhibitors and guests enjoy the live farm demonstrations including grain threshing, log sawing, plowing, ensilage cutting, oat hulling, shingle making, horsepower testing, corn shredding, corn binding, baling, lumber planning, feed grinding, corn shelling and much more. Admission to the Festival is $10 for all three days. Children aged 12 and under are admitted free. There is no admission fee for exhibitors.
Live Music: FELDSPARjazz at the Mason City Public Library -The Summer Live Music in the Library Commons returns to the Mason City Public Library. All performances are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Saturday, June 18
Pritchard’s Car Show and Cruise in Clear Lake -Come show your cars at Pritchard's. Registration is from 8-10:30 am, with 32 awards to be given starting at 2 p.m. including Best Oldie and Best to Present. There is a $15 entry fee. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and apple pie are available, as well as goodie bags. Goodie bags. A cruise will take place following awards.
- Breakfast on the Veranda at the Charles City Arts Center -Skip the cooking and dishes. Enjoy a home cooked Southern Breakfast on the charming veranda while supporting the arts. $20 per ticket. Two seating times available: Early Bird at 9 a.m. and Sleepy Head at 10:30 a.m.
Auditions for Summer Play at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hampton -The Franklin County Arts Council will be auditioning for roles in its summer theatre production, Getting Sara Married. Director Nathan Pralle and Assistant Director Donna Speedy will be holding auditions at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Six adult roles are being auditioned, three men and three women for a production in early August. Stagehands, set design, and other interested production parties should also come to auditions or express their interest from 6-8 p.m.
Live Music: Bruce Day at TAP’d in Clear Lake -Bruce brings his loop style up from Des Moines to play you all your rock, country & pop hits. Compared very closely to Ed Sheeran, there isn’t much this guy can’t play. Listen to live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at TAP’d in Clear Lake at 9 p.m.
Moonlight Movie Night: We Bought a Zoo at the Algona High School stadium -Free Movie "We Bought a Zoo" playing on the new large scoreboard at Algona High School Stadium at sunset (approx. 9 p.m.) Bring your chairs and blankets. Free popcorn provided. Concessions open for beverages and snacks. Sponsored by Algona Chamber in partnership with Algona Community Schools.
Sunday, June 19
Sunday Slow Roll at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle in Mason City -Sunday Slow Roll is back. Hosted by Wayne’s Ski & Cycle, this fun, casual bike ride begins and ends at Wayne’s downtown and will take a different route through town each week. The total distance will be 8-10 miles. Family-friendly paced ride starts at 5 p.m. each week. Food will be available. All are welcome to attend.
Blue Stars Community Appreciation Performance at Bolstorff Field in Forest City -The Blue Stars Community Appreciation Performance will be held at 7 p.m. at Bolstorff Field. This is a free to attend performance and is open to the public. The Blue Stars want to show their appreciation and invite you to a special performance as a thank you to the community.
Monday, June 20
Sports Camp at Mason City Public Library -Stop by this sports-themed station event from 2-6 p.m. at the Mason City Public Library. Make a balloon tennis game, join a STEM challenge, make your own pennant, and more. This event is designed to work with your busy life, so drop in for 30-45 minutes during the scheduled time to join in the fun. Appropriate for kids 11 and under. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Monday Fun Days at Central Park in Garner -Live music, food and craft vendors, family game nights and fun for the whole family to take place from 5-9 p.m. If it rains, music and food vendors will move the VFW.
Tuesday, June 21
Teen Camp-in Movie at Mason City Public Library -Enjoy a Teen Camp-In Movie evening at the Mason City Public Library at 4 p.m. Make sure you stop by the Teen area to vote on what movie to watch beforehand. This event is for 12- to 18-year-olds only and will be held in the Mason City Public Library Foundation Room.
TimberCrest at Glen Oaks Open House in Clear Lake -Enjoy the first day of summer with an Open House at TimberCrest Independent Living Apartments on the Glen Oaks Campus from 1-3 p.m. Enter through the front doors of the apartments. Light refreshments, door prizes and information packets will be available. Tour the model apartment and community room as well as the wellness center. Reserve your favorite floor plan and view before they are all rented. TimberCrest Apartments are located at 200 Glen Oaks Drive in Clear Lake, north of Fareway. If you can't make the open house, call Kim to schedule a private tour or request and information packet be mailed to you. 641-355-1203.
Wednesday, June 22
- River City Rugby Football Club at Hoover Field in Mason City -Join the River City Rugby Football Club for their weekly game of Sevens from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday at Hoover Field. This a great opportunity for newcomers who are interested in the sport or those who haven’t played in a while. Spectators are welcome. Born in ’72, River City RFC is one of the eldest adult sports teams of Mason City, Iowa. This fraternity of rugby sportsmen is always looking for new members.
