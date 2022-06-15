North iowa Escapades for June 16 - June 22

Bingo at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City -Perk up an otherwise humdrum Thursday with an invigorating game of Bingo from 7-9 p.m. One card at a time per person. Free to play, but must be at least 21 years old. Please consider buying a drink or two (and tipping your server) to help us keep events like this going. There will be 15 rounds of Bingo with small prizes from local businesses for each round except for the first and last rounds, which feature bigger prizes.

Outdoor Skills Workshop at McIntosh State Park in Ventura -Orienteering with County Conservation Naturalist Heather. Learn how to get around in the wild with just a map and a compass. To fit our theme of “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” we need to learn how to survive on that path. Join us for a fun day camp to learn outdoor survival skills. Participants are responsible for their own travel to and from the event. Registration is required for this event; register at the desk in the Clear Lake Public Library. This event is designed for preteens and teens ages 10-18.