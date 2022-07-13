North Iowa Escapades for July 14 - July 20

Calendar Events
Thursday, July 14
- Team Trouble in River City Community Celebration at Music Man Square in Mason City -Team Trouble in River City invites you to join them for a community celebration at The Music Man Square at 5:30 p.m. Come celebrate their successful Red Bull Soapbox Race Iowa 2022 event. This fun filled evening will include food, photo opportunities with the car, and much more fun. This is an open event and free to the community so don’t miss it.
- Tastes, Tapas and Take Night at Simply Nourished in Mason City -Join Simply Nourished for what will hopefully be the first of many. Kaylinn will be serving up hearty appetizers that are a meal in itself, and JD will be sampling some new and some of our favorite wines. The bonus: you get to take a bottle of your favorite one home to enjoy later. Cost is $30 per person with a limit of 20 individuals. Stop in to register and pay in advance or go to the Simply Nourished website.
- Winnebago County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Thompson -The Winnebago County fair returns this summer July 14-17. And we have a whole lineup of awesome events you don't want to miss. Activities include live music, 4-H exhibits, games, artists, inflatables and vendors.
- 163rd Franklin County Fair at Franklin County Convention Center & Campgrounds in Hampton -enjoy a wide range of events from Wednesday through Sunday, including livestock shows, goat yoga, live music, food, hog calling, Franklin farmhands, rodeo, monster truck show, rubber chicken throwing contests and more.
People are also reading…
Friday, July 15
- Puckerbrush Days in Forest City near the Courthouse -Puckerbrush Days is a two day annual community celebration in July that offers over 30 activities for community members and visitors. The Puckerbrush Days parade, fireworks, battle of the businesses, bouncy house, craft show and magic show, bags tournament, beer garden and live music are just a few of the exciting activities offered during the event this year.
Saturday, July 16
- Introduction to Seasonal Cooking at Mason City Farmers Market -Join Healthy Harvest of North Iowa and Simply Nourished at the Mason City Farmers Market for an Intro to Seasonal Cooking Class. Roll up your sleeves and be ready to have fun. This class, intended for beginner chefs, will teach you how and why to eat locally and seasonally. We will meet at the Mason City Farmers Market at 11:30 a.m. and walk over to Simply Nourished at 12 p.m. to prepare a delicious seasonal lunch.
- North Iowa Beer Bus at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City-Perfect for folks who live in Mason City, our beer adventure on July 16th starts from Fat Hill Brewing and ends at Mason City Brewing. In between, there are hour-long stops at Limestone Brewers in Osage and Tellurian Brewing in Charles City. The bus will start from Fat Hill Brewing at 2 pm. (Don’t be late.) If you’d like a beer before you get on the bus, feel free to start early: Fat Hill opens at noon that day. The bus route will end at Mason City Brewing around 6 p.m. MCB allows food to be brought in, so feel free to order take out or delivery from any of the awesome Mason City restaurants while you enjoy your MCB beers. Limited space available. You must be 21 or older to ride the beer bus. Tickets are $25 and that includes your transportation and tip for the driver. You pay for your drinks (and tip the hardworking bar staff) as you go. Route order for the day: Fat Hill Brewing, Mason City, Limestone Brewers, Osage, Tellurian Brewing, Charles City, Mason City Brewing, Mason City
- Mason City LGBTQIA+ Pride ‘Reunion’ at East Park in Mason City -Join Mason City Pride for the Fourth Annual Mason City Pride Event at 3 p.m. This year, join in a smaller, all ages “Family Reunion” in East Park. This will be focused on re-connecting our area LGBTQIA+ community (and family and friends). Come share talents, good food, and family-friendly fun.
Sunday, July 17
- Mohawk Archery Club Tournament at Spring Creek Preserve -Join the Mohawk Archery Club for a 600 Round and Outdoor 3D Tournament. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and cards need to be in by 3 p.m. Admission prices for adults are $15, youth (12-15) $5, and cubs (11 & under) free.
- Winnebago Grand National Rally at Heritage Park in Forest City -The 2022 Winnebago Grand National Rally is July 17-21 in Forest City, IA. This is an annual gathering and celebration of Winnebago RVs and their owners. Join us for exciting events, activities and attractions, including educational seminars, vendor exhibits, craft and hobby classes. Plan for games, row competitions and row party nights, craft and merchant booths. Winnebago Product Display, Winnebago Outdoor Adventures Information, Winnebago Factory and Special Building Tours are also available.
- Matilda the Musical at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Enjoy Brickstreet Theatre’s production of Matilda the Musical Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at brickstreettheatre.org.
Monday, July 18
- Animal Adventurer at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City -Come and spend a week with the animals during the Animal Adventurers for youth completing third and fourth grades at the Lime Creek Nature Center. This event will be held during the week of Monday, July 18 to July 22 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Each day will focus on a different animal group. Through games, crafts, and activities, we will uncover what makes each one unique and reveal how we are all connected. Snack is provided each day of camp.
Tuesday, July 19
- Urban Forestry Workshop at the Courthouse in Forest City -Join local foresters for a casual walk around Forest City. Learn how to identify many different tree species. Discussions will include tree planting, maintenance and how to care for your urban forest. Questions can be directed to Emma Kerns at Emma.kerns@dnr.iowa.gov or call 563-608-0086
Wednesday, July 20
- Dockside Night at Lady of the Lake in Clear Lake -Sit back and enjoy a relaxing evening on the Lady of the Lake Dockside. Feel the fresh air on your face, sway to the music, and relax into the lake lifestyle. Cash bar opens at 5 p.m. We had so much fun that we brought back Stubble Trouble with the Captains grill. Fresh burgers grilled up to perfection as you order.
- Outdoor Story Time at Armour Pugh Memorial Park in Clear Lake-Little Learners up to age five and their families are invited to join us at a local park for story time at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday in July. Story time consists of stories, body movement activities, songs and rhymes, helping children grow the skills they need to become lifelong readers. Feel free to stay after and play and make new friends.
- Live Music: Surf Ballroom Summer Concert Series in Clear Lake -Join the Surf Ballroom for Surf Sounds, the annual Summer Concert Series formerly known as the Summer Showcase at 6 p.m. Jessica Lynn is being hailed by the press around the world as a rocket-force and is quickly becoming a household name. A unique face and voice in modern music, she has been seen by millions on the road and in her three full-length nationwide concert television specials. Jessica’s powerful voice and fierce stage presence showcase the multi-faceted singer/songwriter’s instrumental talents playing piano, guitar, harmonica, and the drums.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com