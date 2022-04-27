North Iowa Escapades for April 28 - May 4

Calendar events
Thursday, April 28
- Stained Glass at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City -This challenging class will teach you to pattern, cut, glaze, solder and weatherproof a beautiful clear or stained glass window. Space is limited, so enroll early! Increase on class cost due to increased price of supplies. April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $125 for nonmembers and $113 for members.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
Friday, April 29
- Steel Magnolias at Brickstreet Theatre in Forest City - Steel Magnolias is the story of six southern women who often gather in Truvy’s Hair Salon – the hotspot of the town. Each lady is a character in their own right, full of antics and personality. The show centers around one young lady in town – Shelby – who is soon to be married and wants nothing more than to have a child, despite her health issues and the concerns of her mother. This show will be performed in the new space, which will be undergoing renovations over the next six months.You'll find the theatre by Heritage Park at 1305 Highway 69 South, in Forest City. Tickets available at brickstreettheatre.org. The curtain will open at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
- Eric Hagen & Red River Revival at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Eric Hagen & Red River Revival is thrilled to play at Brix once again on Friday at 8 p.m. They will be back playing Americana flavor of tunes you know and new, original music.
- Full Moon 5K Run or Walk at Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City - Get your steps in with this event that starts at 8 p.m. and hosted by Charles City Community Fund. Costs $30 which includes a t-shirt. Kids fun dash is free for kids ten and younger. Teams, three or more, are welcome. Sign up can be found at Runsignup.com/Race/IA/CharlesCity/FullMoon5KIA.
Saturday, April 30
- The Gathering: Coming Together Around Local Food at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - Shop. Eat. Learn. Play. at this free event to celebrate the growing local food movement in North Iowa. The Gathering will be held in the Olson Building of the North Iowa Events Center. Come explore all of the exciting activities, including The Market Place, mini-workshops, and kid’s edition. Event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
- Polymer Clay Workshop with Layl McDill at Clear Lake Arts Center - Join our current exhibiting artist, Layl McDill, to make polymer clay artwork. McDill will lead students in how to create her "Silly Millies". These pieces are made using the technique of millefiori. Developed in ancient Egypt, millefiori is the process to create tiny images by combining rods of glass called canes. These image-filled canes are then sliced to reveal the image within. McDill has transferred this process into clay. Starts at 10:30 a.m. Costs $145 for non-members and $135 for members. You can register by going to https://clearlakeartscenter.org/calendar.
- Jesse Calvert at Sharkys in Clear Lake - If you missed him the first time at Sharkys, you will be glad to see him this time with his variety of music and sound. Show starts at 6 p.m.
- David Fisher at Limestone Brewers in Osage - David Fisher, aka Fisher of Soul Music, is an accomplished singer/songwriter of 20 plus years. He writes soulful, original songs and plays tons of popular hits. Originally from the D.C. Area, and having played many venues up and down the East Coast, David has great vocals, great guitar playing, and brings his love of music to every performance. Show starts at 7 p.m.
- Little Bluestem at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Bryan Odeen and Elizabeth Rocha are getting the band back together! After a few years on hiatus, we are excited to report that this duo is back gigging at a few select locations in north Iowa. This show will appeal to anyone who likes Brandi Carlisle, Johnny Cash, and June Carter. No admission fee. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
- Opening Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum in Mason City - Opening for the season. Meal served with drinks and dessert, with music and craftsmen exhibiting their arts. Noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and includes entrance to the museum.
- Volunteer Open House at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Every year, the hard work and dedication of nearly 120 volunteers allows CGNI to remain a free public garden, host numerous free programs, and maintain over 20 beautifully themed gardens for our communities to enjoy. From events to gardening, come see how you can be part of our beautiful, growing gardens. The event is free and starts at 2 p.m.
Monday, May 2
- Old Time Country Hoedown at the Windsor Theatre in Hampton - The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy. The Hoedown is open to anyone and is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre and concessions will be open. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson (641)-425-0909 if you have questions.
Tuesday, May 3
- Adult Coloring & Conversation at Mason City Public Library - Add a little stress relief to your busy life with this free adult coloring event held the first Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Colored pencils, gel pens, and coloring outline pages will be provided, however, attendees are welcome to bring their own supplies and designs. This event is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, May 4
- BIOGIRLS at Cedar River Complex in Osage - Ready to have some fitness fun? BIOGIRLs will empower 4th, 5th, and 6th grade girls to participate in activities that focus on healthy food, fitness, and self-esteem. You will make our own snacks, explore various activities that make fitness fun like using balloons and hula hoops, stationary bikes. Remember to wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes. The event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost $10 for members and $15.39 for non-members. If you have questions, call Sarah Gerbig at 641-832-3600.
