North Iowa Escapades for April 21 - 27

Calendar events
Thursday, April 21
- Shenanigans: Animals in Charge at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will present three showings of “Shenanigans: Animals in Charge” on Thursday in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. All shows will be free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors will open for seating 15 minutes before each show. Featuring the fun adventures animals are having while humans are limiting their community contacts. Based on true stories of animal antics during a pandemic, with a lot of imagination thrown in. Imagine what you might do if you were an alligator visiting a deserted mall or penguin released from the zoo. This show will delight audience members of all ages. Groups of 10 or more (schools, home school groups, daycare, etc.) should register in advance for the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows. Schools are eligible for a bus subsidy while funds last.
- Fiber Friends at Clear Lake Public Library - Bring your crochet, knitting, or any fiber activity to the meeting room for conversation and coffee while working on your fiber arts project. This group meets the third Thursday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Earth Day Green Expo at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Earth Day Green Expo will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the legendary Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Featured activities include sampling fresh, local food. You’ll learn gardening tips and have the opportunity to ride in an electric vehicle at this popular, regional event. The family-friendly gathering is free and open to the public
People are also reading…
Friday, April 22
- Art With You at Charles City Library - Take part in the first session of the Art With You 2022 springs and summer art classes, Prose to Painting: Painting & Drawing with Lacy Brenna. Class starts at 6 p.m. There are 3 sessions per art medium. Materials are provided and are no cost to you. Starts at 6 p.m.
- Larry Myer at Sharkys in Clear Lake - Larry Myer is back from touring the Rockies and cant wait to play for his fans in the Midwest. If you haven't heard his music yet , you will be in for a treat of his knowledge of song and rhythm. Show starts at 6 p.m.
- Here Come the Mummies at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Here Come The Mummies will perform at the Surf Ballroom on Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Cursed after deflowering a great Pharaoh’s daughter (or daughters), Here Come The Mummies (HCTM) have been delivering their brand of Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave since the year 2000 AD.
- The Collective Indifference at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey is excited to welcome The Collective Indifference (TCI) to the stage on Friday at 8 p.m. TCI is a jazz collective with strong funk, hip-hop, and R&B influences. They leverage their genre-bending take on jazz and improvisational style to provide an energetic and unforgettable live experience. Free admission and starts at 8 p.m.
- Day Peace Comedy Show at Worth Brewing Company in Northwood - Have a laugh and have a brew on Friday. Day Peace takes the stage at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
- River City Rugby Football Club vs Rochester at Hoover Field in Mason City - Cheer on your River City Rugby Football Club on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they host Rochester at Hoover Field in Mason City. Head on out to the pitch to see some drop goals and conversions from your favorite players. Free admission.
- Betty and the Gents at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Betty and the Gents is a north Iowa favorite for great music and entertainment. The band's lead singer and bassist is local music teacher Elisabeth Kirby, whose voice has been described as "versatile: dreamy and lush, with a rock-and-roll edge." The multi-skilled Gents include Tom Kirby, Marty Garrett and Brett Schoneman. Betty and the Gents are sure to please with their diverse set of tunes and all-around "good time" vibe. Show starts at 6 p.m.
- Music of John Denver at Krapek Fine Art Center Auditorium in Osage - The music of John Denver is timeless and well known. Layne Yost's "Tribute to the Music of John Denver" is a faithful tribute that pays homage to the music and the man. Yost, and musicians Carol McDowall, and Jon Shimoda capture the simple soul of Denver's music through guitar, fiddle, and upright bass arrangements. Woven within the music are stories that give insight into Denver's life and legacy. A wonderful show that will take you back and remind you of simple things that remain true. Starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at www.givesignup.org.
- The Sheet at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Established in 2011, Des Moines’ The Sheet has spent a decade sharing their reggae infused fun around the Midwest. They credit their influences to a wide range of artists. When they agreed to do this gig, they reported it was partly because they were hungry for Taco Tico and Northwestern Steakhouse. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
- Free Swim Day at Cedar River Complex in Osage - Looking for a great way to spend time with your family and friends? Head on over to our Aquatics Center and have a blast. Kids can go down the clownfish slide or play in the zero depth entry pool. Parents, bring your suits along too and take the kids for a ride around the lazy river, swim a lap, or do a cannonball off the diving board. Starts at 1:30 p.m. Call Sarah Gerbig at 641-832-3600 if you have questions.
Monday, April 25
- Monday Movie at Clear Lake Public Library - The fourth Monday of each month come to the library and watch a movie. In accordance with our licensing agreement we cannot post what the movie is, please contact the library if you would like to know what the movie is or have questions. Free and starts at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
- Miss Myra and the Moonshiners at E.B Stillman Auditorium in Clear Lake - Slip back in time to old New Orleans with Miss Myra and her Moonshiners. Myra and the four-piece band will stomp through favorite Dixieland tunes, sashay with old pops standards, swing with vintage jazz and maybe fly with a bit of Gypsy jazz. Non-Members is $25 per person. Tickets available at the door. Performance begins at 9:30 p.m.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com