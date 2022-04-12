North Iowa Escapades for April 14 - 20

Calendar events
Thursday, April 14
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- The Savannah Sipping Society at Mason City Community Theatre - The Savannah Sipping Society is a laugh-a-minute comedy telling the story of four unique Southern women drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour – who decide it’s high time to reclaim their lives. Over six hilarious months, these women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Raise your glass to these strong Southern women and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy. Performances are held at the Mason City Community Theatre on Thursday, April 14th to Saturday, April 16th and begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 28th and can be purchased online through Eventbrite, calling the box office at 641-424-6424, or in person at the Box Office one hour prior to each performance. Box Office hours are weekdays 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Beverages will be available for a goodwill donation before the show and during intermission. There will not be food concessions available. Masks are required for all audience members.
Friday, April 15
- Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake - Join others for a safe, outdoor Easter egg hunt for kids on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. outside on the lawn of Oakwood Care Center. Wear your Easter best for photos with the Easter Bunny. Easter fun for all school aged kids. Mark your calendar and join us for safe Easter fun.
- Ben Scriggs at Brix Wine & Whiskey at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey is pleased to welcome singer/songwriter Ben Scruggs to the stage on Friday at 8 p.m. Scruggs is a folk/blues/Americana musician from Mankato, Minnesota. His style has been described by the Mankato Free Press as “folky, fun and eclectic”. He accompanies himself with acoustic guitar and blues harmonica, weaving tales of folk-spun humor and hard luck times throughout his sets of all-original music.
Saturday, April 16
- Photos with the Crayola Bunny at Willowbrook Mall in Mason City - Hop over to Willowbrook Mall on Saturday, April 16th at 10am to see the Crayola Bunny. Bring your camera to take a keepsake photo. Free event. Photo opportunities from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Larry Myer at Limestone Brewers in Osage - Larry Myer is an energetic singer, songwriter, and acoustic performer. He has played in more than 200 towns in his home state of Iowa and more than half the states of America, working his way up from a busking street performer to concert venues around the country. He has released two recordings, the landmark "Flatlands" CD and the follow-up, "The Ring and Other Ballads". Larry is also a winner of the Branson Songwriting Contest. Show will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Los Rebeldes at Lulu’s in Mason City - Los Rebeldes is headed back to see their friends at Lulu's in Mason City. Stop down for live Tex-Mex, conjunto, country, and Rockcordion tunes. Also, grab an ice-cold margarita. Live music starts at 7 p.m.
- The Hats at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join us for an evening of local tunes with some Mason City favorites, singer-songwriter Paul Weitzel and The Hats. The Hats play folk, Americana, jam, country, and blues favorites as well as some of their own music, too. No admission fee.
- Nature Painting Workshop with Zoie at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Earth day is around the corner, and what better way to celebrate our planet than painting a nature scene while enjoying a pint or two of Tellurian's craft beer. Event goers will receive a free pint to enjoy while local artist Zoie Papouchis guides them through the painting of their own nature scene.
- Brian Herrin at TAP'd in Clear Lake - TAP’d brings back Brian Herrin! Pop, rock and country are genres that best describe this very talented musician from Illinois! Brian plays a wide variety of covers from artists such as Jason Mraz, The Beatles, Maroon 5, Tom Petty, Chris Stapleton, The Jackson 5, The Black Crowes, Otis Redding, Journey, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, Brett Young Johnny Cash and many many more than that. He also has many originals for you to hear with his new album releasing this year. Open at 4 p.m. and Brian takes the stage at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
- Stained Glass at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - This challenging class will teach you to pattern, cut, glaze, solder and weatherproof a beautiful clear or stained glass window. Space is limited, so enroll early. Increase on class cost due to increased price of supplies. April 19, April 21, April 26, April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $125 for non-members, members is $113.
- ATLAS: Seed Planting at Clear Lake Library - Join At the Library After School (ATLAS) to learn about gardening and plant a seed that you can take home with you. Designed for children up to fifth grade. Care givers are welcome to join and an adult is required to remain with any children younger than seven. Event is from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call if you have questions at 641-357-6133.
- House Plant Cutting Swap at Clear Lake Public Library - Join a local Master Gardener to learn some techniques for propagating house plants with a short presentation, then get a chance to try it yourself. Bring a house plant you own if it needs propagating, or gain a new house plant variety from cuttings provided. Materials will be provided and everyone should be able to leave with a cutting. This program is part of Earth Week at the library. Event is free and open to the public and is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call if you have questions at 641-357-6133.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com