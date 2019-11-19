The North Iowa Concert Band, under the direction of John Klemas, will present a Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus.

North Iowa Concert Band members (listed by hometown) include from Forest City: Douglas Jenson; Garner: Paula Wirtz; Osage: Gayle Heimer, Laurie Hoeppner, Jonah Roney; and Titonka: Charles Hobson.

Tickets for the performance are $5 for adults and are available at the NIACC Business Office 641-422-4188. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the concert. All students will receive free admission. A reception in the Muse-Norris Conference Center will be held following the concert.

