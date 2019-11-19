The North Iowa Concert Band, under the direction of John Klemas, will present a Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus.
North Iowa Concert Band members (listed by hometown) include from Forest City: Douglas Jenson; Garner: Paula Wirtz; Osage: Gayle Heimer, Laurie Hoeppner, Jonah Roney; and Titonka: Charles Hobson.
Tickets for the performance are $5 for adults and are available at the NIACC Business Office 641-422-4188. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the concert. All students will receive free admission. A reception in the Muse-Norris Conference Center will be held following the concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.