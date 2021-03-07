North Iowa churches continue to make connections

If there is a critical need for anointing, one of the priests – usually the Rev. Josh Link, the associate pastor – goes to the hospital and is put in full protective gear, Manternach said.

Jones said people at Trinity do miss the in-person fellowship they had before the pandemic.

The church used to have an open-door diner on Wednesday nights where anyone from the community could come and eat supper, but that had to be curtailed due to COVID.

Some parishioners are getting a membership list and calling folks to see how they are doing. They are also sending e-mails and texts.

“We have really stressed reaching out and touching base with everyone,” Jones said.

During the summer Jones would park his vehicle in congregation members’ driveways and send a text to let them know he was there so they could step outside for a socially distanced chat.

Pastors said they plan to continue offering virtual services as an option even after the pandemic.

Peterson said the Clear Lake UMC parsonage is right across the street from the church, which means even during a blizzard he can livestream Sunday worship as long as the power stays on, and people can watch while staying safe in their homes.