North Iowa churches continue to make connections

North Iowa places of worship are still spreading the word of God despite the challenges of COVID-19.
Some pastors even say offering virtual services has allowed them to reach more people than ever before.
“We have been surprised and excited about where and how many people are joining us for worship,” said the Rev. Kevin Jones, pastor to youth, family and education at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City.
The average total attendance at weekend services at Trinity before the pandemic was around 500 to 600 people, but now that services are offered online, that number has shot up to 2,000, according to Jones.
The new worshippers are from 28 states and six countries.
Trinity resumed in-person services on Feb. 6 with limited attendance, social distancing and face masks, but is still offering virtual worship as an option.
At. St. John’s Episcopal Church in Mason City, Sunday services are still online only.
The rector, the Rev. Stephen Benitz, has also been livestreaming a brief Compline service on Monday through Friday evenings from his home, which means worship opportunities are being offered six days a week rather than one.
“What we have found is it (online worship) is actually expanding our reach to new people,” Benitz said.
Those individuals are not just local residents, but also those living far away from North Iowa.
“Those people are finding something here. They are being fed and that’s why they continue to come on a regular basis,” Benitz said.
Although attending services virtually still requires a commitment, for many it is more convenient than in-person worship, according to Benitz.
Even if people have to work or have other commitments and can’t tune in live, they can watch the recorded version later, he said.
The Rev. Neil Manternach, pastor at Epiphany Parish in Mason City, said through the pandemic has been a tremendous challenge, but there’s been a silver lining.
“We have had to think outside of the box,” he said.
In the past, parish officials have said it would be nice to be able to livestream Mass and funerals, according to Manternach. However, COVID-19 forced them to make the leap.
Manternach wasn’t a big fan of technology before the pandemic, but after livestreaming services for nearly a year he has become comfortable with it.
“I’m an old dog who has been taught a few new tricks,” he said.
All kinds of people have been tuning into Epiphany’s online services, including someone from Slovakia.
The online chat function gives virtual worshippers a sense of community even if they can’t see one another, according to Manternach. He said it allows people to greet each other.
But some church events are difficult to replicate online, requiring creativity on the part of worship leaders.
Benitz said St. John’s had several confirmation candidates last year, and the church found a way to have a ceremony that included the traditional hands-on blessing by a bishop.
Instruction was done partially online, which turned out to be a blessing because it allowed a candidate who was away at college to participate, Benitz said.
The Right Rev. Alan Scarfe, the Episcopal Bishop of Iowa, visited St. John’s on a cold, windy Sunday in November for the ceremony.
Most of the confirmation service was held inside the church, with just Scarfe and Benitz and their spouses present. The confirmation candidates and their families, plus anyone else who wanted to come, stayed in their vehicles in the parking lot across the street and watched the service online on their phones.
“They were out there honking their horns during the service at various moments, which was fantastic,” Benitz said.
Following the main service, the candidates and their families were invited to cross the street, socially distanced and wearing masks, so the young people could kneel before the bishop one by one so he could lay hands on them and pray over them.
Clear Lake UMC resumed in-person services for a time last year, but returned to online only after COVID-19 cases surged in the fall.
The first in-person service this year, which included a Baptism, was on Sunday, Feb. 7.
The Rev. Dave Peterson, the pastor at Clear Lake UMC, said he would normally hold the baby being baptized, dip his hand in the font, and pour water over the little one’s head.
Instead, the father of the baby held him and poured the water himself, “which turned out to be a very powerful experience for everyone,” Peterson said.
Before the pandemic hit, Epiphany Parish had begun an evangelization program called Arise. A key component of this program is small-group meetings.
Once the COVID-19 shutdown came, “That one really had us scratching our heads,” Manternach said.
Church leaders decided to try Zoom sessions. Some groups took advantage of that, while others met in the church while wearing masks.
Manternach said a few people who have large enough rooms in their homes to allow for adequate social distancing have hosted small-group meetings.
Clergy are no longer allowed to visit members of their congregations who are in local hospitals unless they are near death, so the Epiphany pastors have been calling them every day instead.
If there is a critical need for anointing, one of the priests – usually the Rev. Josh Link, the associate pastor – goes to the hospital and is put in full protective gear, Manternach said.
Jones said people at Trinity do miss the in-person fellowship they had before the pandemic.
The church used to have an open-door diner on Wednesday nights where anyone from the community could come and eat supper, but that had to be curtailed due to COVID.
Some parishioners are getting a membership list and calling folks to see how they are doing. They are also sending e-mails and texts.
“We have really stressed reaching out and touching base with everyone,” Jones said.
During the summer Jones would park his vehicle in congregation members’ driveways and send a text to let them know he was there so they could step outside for a socially distanced chat.
Pastors said they plan to continue offering virtual services as an option even after the pandemic.
Peterson said the Clear Lake UMC parsonage is right across the street from the church, which means even during a blizzard he can livestream Sunday worship as long as the power stays on, and people can watch while staying safe in their homes.
Jones said he’s aware a lot of members of other congregations are watching the services, and Trinity is happy to serve them until they return to their home churches coming out of the pandemic.
However, some people from other states have expressed interest in becoming Trinity members and supporting the church not only through their online attendance and prayers, but also financially.
Jones said the Trinity pastors are trying to figure out what it means to be a congregation spreading beyond Mason City and North Iowa
“How do we keep them engaged?” he said.
Benitz said St. John’s will continue to livestream even after in-person services resume because “In many ways it is a really easy, low-barrier entry into the church.”
He said fewer people attend church when they are growing up, which means coming into the building physically “can be really scary and really intimidating.”
However, checking out an online service feels less risky than walking through the door, according to Benitz.
He said St. John’s has discovered new ways to bring worship and faith into people’s lives during the pandemic.
“Church is not a building,” he said.