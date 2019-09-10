North Iowa Choral Society will hold auditions for the 2019-2020 performance season from 4:45-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, in the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Vocal Music Room #172.

Solo and small group opportunities are available for the holiday concert scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15, in the North Iowa Area Community Auditorium.

If interested in an audition slot, please call or text Choral Society President, Julie Phillips, at 641-529-6039, to obtain a time to audition. Anyone auditioning should come prepared to sing a prepared piece or sing something and do a vocal range check. The Choral Society is especially looking to add tenors to the ensemble.

An accompanist will be available, however, you may bring your own accompanist if preferred.

