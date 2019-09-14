SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Season Opener, at Mason City Motor Speedway, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Swimming
Mason City at at Des Moines Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.
Mason City vs. WDM Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Algona, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Newman Catholic at Osage, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
NIACC at Grand View University, 3 p.m.
NIACC vs. Ontario, TBA
Soccer
NIACC men vs. Marshalltown CC, 2 p.m.
Softball
NIACC vs. Waldorf, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Southwestern CC, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Cross Country
Mason City at Birdsall Park-Cedar Falls, Varsity Invite, 4 p.m.
Clear Lake at Ventura Baptist Camp, Varsity Invite, 4:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Ventura Baptist Camp, Varsity Invite, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.
