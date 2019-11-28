FRIDAY

Hockey

North Iowa vs. New Ulm, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Hockey

North Iowa at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m.

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Grand View JV, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Central CC-Columbus, 1 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Central CC-Columbus, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Ames, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at West Fork, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls vs. Osage, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. Ames, 7:45 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at West Fork, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Osage, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clear Lake at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Basketball

NIACC women at Southwestern CC, 5:30 p.m.

NIACC men at Southwestern CC, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

NIACC at Iowa Central, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Basketball

Mason City boys at New Hampton, 7:45 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City boys vs. Dowling Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mason City vs. Ankeny, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity Quad, at Newman Catholic, 6 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments