FRIDAY
Hockey
North Iowa vs. New Ulm, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Hockey
North Iowa at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m.
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Grand View JV, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Central CC-Columbus, 1 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Central CC-Columbus, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls vs. Ames, 6:15 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at West Fork, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls vs. Osage, 6:15 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. Ames, 7:45 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at West Fork, 7:45 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Osage, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clear Lake at Central Springs, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Basketball
NIACC women at Southwestern CC, 5:30 p.m.
NIACC men at Southwestern CC, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
NIACC at Iowa Central, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Basketball
Mason City boys at New Hampton, 7:45 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City boys vs. Dowling Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mason City vs. Ankeny, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity Quad, at Newman Catholic, 6 p.m.
