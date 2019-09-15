SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Season Opener, at Mason City Motor Speedway, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Swimming

Mason City at at Des Moines Hoover, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Mason City vs. WDM Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Algona, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Newman Catholic at Osage, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

NIACC at Grand View University, 3 p.m.

NIACC vs. Ontario, TBA

Soccer

NIACC men vs. Marshalltown CC, 2 p.m.

Softball

NIACC vs. Waldorf, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Southwestern CC, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross Country

Mason City at Birdsall Park-Cedar Falls, Varsity Invite, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake at Ventura Baptist Camp, Varsity Invite, 4:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Ventura Baptist Camp, Varsity Invite, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

