North Iowa Area sports calendar
North Iowa Area sports calendar

MONDAY

Basketball

NIACC women vs. TBA, at Peoria, Ill.

FRIDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls at Waukee, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake girls vs. Algona, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at West Hancock, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at West Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Mason City boys at Waukee, 7:45 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Algona, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Mason City at Kaukauna, 5:15 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Breezy Point, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

Mason City at Kaukana, 9 a.m.

NIACC at Kaye Young Open, 9 a.m.

Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont, 10 a.m.

Basketball

NIACC men vs. Iowa Western CC, 6 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City at Austin, 1 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Basketball

Clear Lake girls at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Johnston, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. Johnston, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls vs. Central Springs, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. Central Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Charles City, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Newman Catholic at Belmond-Klemme, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Little Priest Tribal College, 5:30 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Little Priest Tribal College, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Wrestling

Mason City at Marshalltown, 6:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic quad, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Humboldt, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City boys vs. Marshalltown, 5:30 p.m.

Bowling

Mason City girls at Southeast Polk, 3:15 p.m.

Mason City boys at Southeast Polk, 3:15 p.m.

Friday

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Marshalltown, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. Marshalltown, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at St. Ansgar, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at St. Ansgar, 7:45 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Humboldt, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Humboldt, 7:45 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday

Basketball

Mason City girls at Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Forest City, 1 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Forest City, 2:30 p.m.

NIACC women at Des Moines Area Community College, 1 p.m.

NIACC men at Des Moines Area Community College, 3 p.m. 

Wrestling

Newman Catholic at BCLUW, 10 a.m.

Clear Lake tournament, 9:30 a.m.

NIACC at Central College, 9 a.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Alexandria, 7:10 p.m.

