THURSDAY
Volleyball
Mason City vs. Charles City, at Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City vs. Marshalltown, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
NIACC men/women at Grand View University Invite, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Dakota County Technical College, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
NIACC at Grand View University, 3 p.m.
NIACC vs. Ontario, TBA
Soccer
NIACC men vs. Marshalltown CC, 2 p.m.
Softball
NIACC vs. Waldorf, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Southwestern CC, 7 p.m.
