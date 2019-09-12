THURSDAY

Volleyball

Mason City vs. Charles City, at Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City vs. Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

NIACC men/women at Grand View University Invite, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC vs. Dakota County Technical College, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

NIACC at Grand View University, 3 p.m.

NIACC vs. Ontario, TBA

Soccer

NIACC men vs. Marshalltown CC, 2 p.m.

Softball

NIACC vs. Waldorf, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Southwestern CC, 7 p.m.

