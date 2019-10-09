WEDNESDAY

Volleyball

NIACC vs. Northeast CC, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross Country

Mason City boys/girls at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, 5:20 p.m.

Volleyball

Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC vs. Ellsworth CC, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City at Des Moines East, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Forest City, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

NIACC Trent Smith Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC vs. Central CC-Columbus, 5:15 p.m.

NIACC vs. St. Louis CC-Columbus, 7 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Breezy Point, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Volleyball

Mason City varsity volleyball tournament, 9 a.m.

NIACC vs. Williston State College, 10:45 a.m.

NIACC vs. North Dakota State College of Science, 2:15 p.m.

Soccer

NIACC women at Hawkeye CC, 5 p.m.

NIACC men at Hawkeye CC, 7 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Breezy Point, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Soccer

NIACC women vs. Northeast CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Northeast CC, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Swimming

Mason City at Fort Dodge, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at Eagle Grove, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Fort Dodge, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Clear Lake boys/girls at Webster City Golf Links, 3:45 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 2 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments