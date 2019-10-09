WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Northeast CC, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Cross Country
Mason City boys/girls at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, 5:20 p.m.
Volleyball
Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC vs. Ellsworth CC, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City at Des Moines East, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Grundy Center, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Forest City, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
NIACC Trent Smith Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Central CC-Columbus, 5:15 p.m.
NIACC vs. St. Louis CC-Columbus, 7 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball
Mason City varsity volleyball tournament, 9 a.m.
NIACC vs. Williston State College, 10:45 a.m.
NIACC vs. North Dakota State College of Science, 2:15 p.m.
Soccer
NIACC women at Hawkeye CC, 5 p.m.
NIACC men at Hawkeye CC, 7 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Soccer
NIACC women vs. Northeast CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Northeast CC, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Swimming
Mason City at Fort Dodge, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at Eagle Grove, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Fort Dodge, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Clear Lake boys/girls at Webster City Golf Links, 3:45 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 2 p.m.
