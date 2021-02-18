 Skip to main content
North Iowa Area sports calendar
THURSDAY

Wrestling

State Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena

Basketball

Lake Mills boys vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.

West Fork boys vs. AGWSR, 7 p.m.

GHV boys vs. Forest City, 7 p.m.

Osage boys vs. New Hampton, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Wrestling

State Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena

Basketball

St. Ansgar girls vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

West Hancock girls vs. West Fork, 7 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

State Wrestling Tournament, 10 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena

Track and Field

NIACC at NJCAA Region IX Indoor Championships, TBA

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Rochester Community and Technical College, Noon

NIACC men vs. Indian Hills CC, 3 p.m.

Class 3A, Region 4 Championship, TBD, 7 p.m.

Class 3A, Region 5 Championship, TBD, 7 p.m.

Ballard vs. Charles City or Mason City, Regional Semifinals, 7 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Basketball

Clear Lake boys vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m.

Charles City boys vs. Crestwood, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Basketball

NIACC women at Southeastern CC, 5:30 p.m.

NIACC men at Southeastern CC, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/2A District Finals, TBD, 7 p.m.

Class 4A, Region 2 Championship game, TBD, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Basketball

Class 1A, Region 3 Championship, TBD,  7 p.m.

Class 2A, Region 6 Championship, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

NIACC vs. Iowa Central, 7 p.m.

