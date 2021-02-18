North Iowa Area sports calendar

THURSDAY
Wrestling
State Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena
Basketball
Lake Mills boys vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.
West Fork boys vs. AGWSR, 7 p.m.
GHV boys vs. Forest City, 7 p.m.
Osage boys vs. New Hampton, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Wrestling
State Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena
Basketball
St. Ansgar girls vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
West Hancock girls vs. West Fork, 7 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Wrestling
State Wrestling Tournament, 10 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena
Track and Field
NIACC at NJCAA Region IX Indoor Championships, TBA
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Rochester Community and Technical College, Noon
NIACC men vs. Indian Hills CC, 3 p.m.
Class 3A, Region 4 Championship, TBD, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Region 5 Championship, TBD, 7 p.m.
Ballard vs. Charles City or Mason City, Regional Semifinals, 7 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Basketball
Clear Lake boys vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m.
Charles City boys vs. Crestwood, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Basketball
NIACC women at Southeastern CC, 5:30 p.m.
NIACC men at Southeastern CC, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/2A District Finals, TBD, 7 p.m.