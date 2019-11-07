FRIDAY
Football
Williamsburg at Clear Lake, Class 2A state quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
Greene County at Algona, Class 2A state quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
South O'Brien at West Hancock, Class A state quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
Earlham at St. Ansgar, Class A quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City girls at Marshalltown YMCA, State Swimming Prelims, 5 p.m.
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Illinois Central College, 6 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Kansas City Kansas CC, 8 p.m.
Hockey
Rochester at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Swimming
Mason City girls at Marshalltown YMCA, State Swimming Finals, Noon
Cross Country
NIACC men/women at NJCAA National Championships, 11 a.m.
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Marshalltown CC, 3 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Quakerdale Prep Academy, 5 p.m.
Hockey
Willmar at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
Osage vs. Grundy Center, 4 p.m., State Tournament, at Cedar Rapids
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Iowa Western CC, 6 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Luther College JV, 8:30 p.m.
