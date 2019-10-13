MONDAY
Soccer
NIACC women vs. Northeast CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Northeast CC, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Swimming
Mason City at Fort Dodge, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at Eagle Grove, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Fort Dodge, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Clear Lake boys/girls at Webster City Golf Links, 3:45 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Basketball
NIACC at Mount Mercy University. 6 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Cross Country
Newman Catholic boys/girls at NIACC, 3:30 p.m.
Mason City boys/girls at Marshalltown CC, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City at Johnson, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Missouri Baptist JV, 4:30 p.m.
NIACC vs. St. Ambrose JV, 8 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball
Clear Lake at Algona High School, Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.
Newman Catholic at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.
NIACC vs. St. Ambrose JV, 10 a.m.
NIACC vs. Red River, 11:45 a.m.
Soccer
NIACC women vs. Scott CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Scott CC, 3 p.m.
Basketball
NIACC women vs. TBA
