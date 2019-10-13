MONDAY

Soccer

NIACC women vs. Northeast CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Northeast CC, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Swimming

Mason City at Fort Dodge, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at Eagle Grove, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Fort Dodge, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Clear Lake boys/girls at Webster City Golf Links, 3:45 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Basketball

NIACC at Mount Mercy University. 6 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross Country

Newman Catholic boys/girls at NIACC, 3:30 p.m.

Mason City boys/girls at Marshalltown CC, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City at Johnson, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC vs. Missouri Baptist JV, 4:30 p.m.

NIACC vs. St. Ambrose JV, 8 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Volleyball

Clear Lake at Algona High School, Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.

Newman Catholic at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.

NIACC vs. St. Ambrose JV, 10 a.m.

NIACC vs. Red River, 11:45 a.m.

Soccer

NIACC women vs. Scott CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Scott CC, 3 p.m.

Basketball

NIACC women vs. TBA

