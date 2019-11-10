WEDNESDAY

Volleyball 

Osage vs. Grundy Center, 4 p.m., State Tournament, at Cedar Rapids

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Iowa Western CC, 6 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Luther College JV, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

St. Ansgar vs. Grundy Center, 10 a.m., State semifinal, UNI-Dome

West Hancock vs. woodbury Central, 1 p.m., State semifinal, UNI-Dome

Basketball

NIACC men vs. Grinnell College JV, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Breezy Point, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Algona vs. OABCIG, 4 p.m., State semifinal, UNI-Dome

Wrestling

NIACC at Luther College Open, 9 a.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Willmar, 7:30 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments