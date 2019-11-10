WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
Osage vs. Grundy Center, 4 p.m., State Tournament, at Cedar Rapids
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Iowa Western CC, 6 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Luther College JV, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
St. Ansgar vs. Grundy Center, 10 a.m., State semifinal, UNI-Dome
West Hancock vs. woodbury Central, 1 p.m., State semifinal, UNI-Dome
Basketball
NIACC men vs. Grinnell College JV, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Breezy Point, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Algona vs. OABCIG, 4 p.m., State semifinal, UNI-Dome
Wrestling
NIACC at Luther College Open, 9 a.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Willmar, 7:30 p.m.
