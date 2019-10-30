WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
NIACC at Iowa Central CC, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Swimming
Mason City girls at Johnston-Summit Middle School, State qualifying, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Lake Mills at Osage, 7 p.m., Regional semifinals
Janesville at North Butler, 7 p.m., Regional semifinals
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m., Regional semifinals
FRIDAY
Football
Spirit Lake at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.,
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at Algona, 7 p.m.
West Lyon at Osage, 7 p.m.
IKM-Manning at West Hancock, 7 p.m.
Edgewood-Colesburg at #3 St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Turkey Valley, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross country
Iowa state cross country meet, co-ed all classes, Kennedy Park, Fort Dodge
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Bryant & Stratton College, 11 a.m.
NIACC men vs. Bryant & Stratton College, 1 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
