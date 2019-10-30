WEDNESDAY

Volleyball

NIACC at Iowa Central CC, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Swimming

Mason City girls at Johnston-Summit Middle School, State qualifying, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Lake Mills at Osage, 7 p.m., Regional semifinals

Janesville at North Butler, 7 p.m., Regional semifinals

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m., Regional semifinals

FRIDAY

Football

Spirit Lake at Clear Lake, 7 p.m., 

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at Algona, 7 p.m.

West Lyon at Osage, 7 p.m.

IKM-Manning at West Hancock, 7 p.m.

Edgewood-Colesburg at #3 St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Turkey Valley, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross country

Iowa state cross country meet, co-ed all classes, Kennedy Park, Fort Dodge

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Bryant & Stratton College, 11 a.m.

NIACC men vs. Bryant & Stratton College, 1 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

