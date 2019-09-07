SATURDAY
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Rock Valley, 1 p.m.
NIACC at Rochester, 5 p.m.
Soccer
NIACC women vs. Hawkeye CC, 2 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Hawkeye CC, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Golf
Mason City boys vs. Southeast Park, 3:30 p.m., at Highland Park
TUESDAY
Cross Country
Mason City boys/girls at Wartburg, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys/girls at Belmond Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City girls vs. Waukee, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at West Fork, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Ankeny, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake at Webster City, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
Mason City boys at Otter Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Hawkeye CC, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball
Mason City vs. Charles City, at Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City vs. Marshalltown, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
NIACC men/women at Grand View University Invite, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Dakota County Technical College, 7 p.m.
