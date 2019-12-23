North Iowa Area sports calendar

SATURDAY
Basketball
NIACC women at Bryant & Stratton, 4 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Basketball
NIACC women vs. TBA, at Peoria, Ill.
