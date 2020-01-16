You are the owner of this article.
North Iowa Area sports calendar
THURSDAY

Basketball

Newman Catholic girls vs. North Butler, 5 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. North Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m. 

Clear Lake boys at Waverly- Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clear Lake Varsity Triangular, at Clear Lake, 6 p.m.

Newman Catholic at West Fork, Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.

Mason City vs. Southeast Polk, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City at Southeast Polk, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls at Fort Dodge, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys at Fort Dodge, 7:45 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Granite City, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Basketball

NIACC women at Ellsworth CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC men at Ellsworth CC, 3 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Clear Lake at Osage, 9 a.m.

Newman Catholic at AGWSR, 10 a.m.

Mason City at Ankeny, 10 a.m.

NIACC at Minnesota West Open, TBA

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Granite City, 7:30 p.m.

Track and Field

NIACC at Wartburg, TBA

MONDAY

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at Nashua-Plainfield, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Newman Catholic at Tripoli, Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.

Mason City at Clear Lake, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Iowa Central CC, 5:30 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Iowa Central CC, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Mason City vs. Des Moines North, 3:45 p.m.

