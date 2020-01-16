North Iowa Area sports calendar

THURSDAY
Basketball
Newman Catholic girls vs. North Butler, 5 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys vs. North Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Waverly- Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clear Lake Varsity Triangular, at Clear Lake, 6 p.m.
Newman Catholic at West Fork, Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.
Mason City vs. Southeast Polk, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City at Southeast Polk, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls at Fort Dodge, 6:15 p.m.
Mason City boys at Fort Dodge, 7:45 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Granite City, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Basketball
NIACC women at Ellsworth CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC men at Ellsworth CC, 3 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Clear Lake at Osage, 9 a.m.
Newman Catholic at AGWSR, 10 a.m.
Mason City at Ankeny, 10 a.m.
NIACC at Minnesota West Open, TBA
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Granite City, 7:30 p.m.
Track and Field
NIACC at Wartburg, TBA
MONDAY
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, 6:15 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls at Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at Nashua-Plainfield, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Newman Catholic at Tripoli, Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.
Mason City at Clear Lake, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Iowa Central CC, 5:30 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Iowa Central CC, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Mason City vs. Des Moines North, 3:45 p.m.