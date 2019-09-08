MONDAY

Golf

Mason City boys vs. Southeast Park, 3:30 p.m., at Highland Park

TUESDAY

Cross Country

Mason City boys/girls at Wartburg, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys/girls at Belmond Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City girls vs. Waukee, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at West Fork, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Ankeny, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake at Webster City, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

Mason City boys at Otter Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

NIACC vs. Hawkeye CC, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Volleyball

Mason City vs. Charles City, at Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City vs. Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

NIACC men/women at Grand View University Invite, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC vs. Dakota County Technical College, 7 p.m.

