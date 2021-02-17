North Iowa Area sports calendar

WEDNESDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls vs. Charles City, regional quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake girls vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, regional semifinal, 7 p.m.
Osage vs. New Hampton, regional semifinal, 7 p.m.
Forest City girls vs. Estherville Lincoln Central, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
NIACC vs. Iowa Central, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
State Duals, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena
THURSDAY
Wrestling
State Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena
FRIDAY
Wrestling
State Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena
Hockey
North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Wrestling
State Wrestling Tournament, 10 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena
Track and Field
NIACC at NJCAA Region IX Indoor Championships, TBA
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Rochester Community and Technical College, Noon
NIACC men vs. Indian Hills CC, 3 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Basketball
Clear Lake boys vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Basketball
NIACC women at Southeastern CC, 5:30 p.m.
NIACC men at Southeastern CC, 7 p.m.