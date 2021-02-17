 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa Area sports calendar
0 comments

North Iowa Area sports calendar

  • 0

WEDNESDAY 

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Charles City, regional quarterfinal, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake girls vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, regional semifinal, 7 p.m.

Osage vs. New Hampton, regional semifinal, 7 p.m.

Forest City girls vs. Estherville Lincoln Central, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

NIACC vs. Iowa Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling 

State Duals, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena

THURSDAY

Wrestling

State Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena

FRIDAY

Wrestling

State Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena

Hockey

North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

State Wrestling Tournament, 10 a.m., Wells Fargo Arena

Track and Field

NIACC at NJCAA Region IX Indoor Championships, TBA

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Rochester Community and Technical College, Noon

NIACC men vs. Indian Hills CC, 3 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Basketball

Clear Lake boys vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Basketball

NIACC women at Southeastern CC, 5:30 p.m.

NIACC men at Southeastern CC, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News