MONDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls vs. Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Mason City vs. Waukee at Mystic Lanes, 3:45 p.m.
TUESDAY
Basketball
Newman Catholic girls vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Wrestling
Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Varsity Triangular, 6 p.m.
Newman Catholic Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.
Mason City vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City vs. Waukee, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls at WDM Valley, 6:15 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Iowa Falls-Alden, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls at West Fork, 6:15 p.m.
NIACC men at Johnson County CC, 7 p.m.
Mason City boys at WDM Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:45 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at West Fork, 7:45 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Rochester, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Swimming
Mason City boys at Holmes Jr. High, Varsity Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
Wrestling
Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 9 a.m.
Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock, Varsity Dual, 9:30 a.m.
Basketball
NIACC men vs. Highland CC-Kansas, 2 p.m.
