MONDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Mason City vs. Waukee at Mystic Lanes, 3:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

Basketball

Newman Catholic girls vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Wrestling

Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Varsity Triangular, 6 p.m.

Newman Catholic Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.

Mason City vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City vs. Waukee, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls at WDM Valley, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Iowa Falls-Alden, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at West Fork, 6:15 p.m.

NIACC men at Johnson County CC, 7 p.m.

Mason City boys at WDM Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at West Fork, 7:45 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Rochester, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Swimming

Mason City boys at Holmes Jr. High, Varsity Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 9 a.m.

Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock, Varsity Dual, 9:30 a.m.

Basketball

NIACC men vs. Highland CC-Kansas, 2 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments