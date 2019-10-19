SUNDAY
Hockey
North Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Swimming
Mason City girls at Marshalltown YMCA, Varsity Tournament, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at Clarksville, Varsity Regionals, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Minnesota West Community and Technical College, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
Mason City vs. Charles City, Varsity Regionals, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Crestwood, Varsity Regionals, 7 p.m.
NIACC vs. Iowa Lakes CC, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Cross Country
Mason City Boys/Girls State Qualifying Meet, at Marshalltown, 4 p.m.
Newman Catholic Boys/Girls State Qualifying Meet, at Marshalltown, 4 p.m.
Clear Lake at Independence, 4 p.m., Varsity Regionals, 4 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City girls at Marshalltown YMCA, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Wartburg JV, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Newman Catholic vs. South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.
Mason City vs. Ottumwa, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m.
Cross Country
NIACC Men/Women at NJCAA Region XI Championship, TBA
SATURDAY
Basketball
NIACC men at Grinnell College, 5 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. New Ulm, 7:30 p.m.
