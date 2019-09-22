SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Season Championships, at Mason City Motor Speedway, 4 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.

MONDAY

Cross Country

Mason City at Joe Sheldon County Park, Varsity Meet, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake at Joe Sheldon County Park, Varsity Meet, 5 p.m.

Golf

Mason City at Willow Creek, Varsity Invite, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball

Mason City vs. Southeast Polk, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City at Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Mason City at Fort Dodge, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

NIACC at Waldorf, 4 p.m.

Softball

NIACC at Mount Mercy, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Southeastern CC, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross Country

Mason City boys/girls at NIACC Varsity Invite, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at North Iowa, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

NIACC at Upper Iowa University, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City at Waukee, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Starmont, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC at University of Iowa, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Wartburg JV, 7 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls at Granite City, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Mason City boys/girls vs. University of Minnesota, at Les Bolstad Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls at Granite City, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

NIACC men at Southeastern CC, 2 p.m.

NIACC women at Southeastern CC, 4 p.m.

