SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Season Championships, at Mason City Motor Speedway, 4 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.
MONDAY
Cross Country
Mason City at Joe Sheldon County Park, Varsity Meet, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake at Joe Sheldon County Park, Varsity Meet, 5 p.m.
Golf
Mason City at Willow Creek, Varsity Invite, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Mason City vs. Southeast Polk, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City at Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Mason City at Fort Dodge, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
NIACC at Waldorf, 4 p.m.
Softball
NIACC at Mount Mercy, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Southeastern CC, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Cross Country
Mason City boys/girls at NIACC Varsity Invite, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at North Iowa, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
NIACC at Upper Iowa University, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City at Waukee, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Starmont, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC at University of Iowa, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Wartburg JV, 7 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls at Granite City, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross Country
Mason City boys/girls vs. University of Minnesota, at Les Bolstad Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls at Granite City, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
NIACC men at Southeastern CC, 2 p.m.
NIACC women at Southeastern CC, 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.