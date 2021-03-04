 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa Area sports calendar
0 comments

North Iowa Area sports calendar

  • 0

THURSDAY 

Basketball

Clear Lake girls vs. Unity Christian, 4 p.m., State semifinals, Wells Fargo Arena

Volleyball

NIACC vs. Iowa Central CC, 7 p.m.

Track and Field

NIACC at NJCAA Indoor National Championships, TBA

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Willmar, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Basketball

Class 2A State Tournament semifinals, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

NIACC at NJCAA Indoor National Championships, TBA

SATURDAY 

Basketball

Class 3A girls state championship, 11 a.m. 

NIACC women at Northeast CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC men at Northeast CC, 3 p.m. 

Class 1A girls state championship, 6:30 p.m.

Track and Field

NIACC at NJCAA Indoor National Championships, TBA

Hockey

North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Wrestling

NIACC at NJCAA North Central District Tournament, 10 a.m. 

Volleyball

NIACC at Southwestern CC, 1 p.m. 

Hockey

North Iowa at Willmar, 7 p.m. 

MONDAY

Basketball

Lake Mills vs. Montezuma, 2 p.m., State Quarterfinal, Wells Fargo Arena

TUESDAY 

Basketball

Clear Lake boys vs. Ballard, 2 p.m., State Quarterfinal, Wells Fargo Arena

WEDNESDAY

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Kirkwood CC, 5 p.m. 

NIACC men vs. Kirkwood CC, 7 p.m. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News