North Iowa Area sports calendar

THURSDAY
Basketball
Clear Lake girls vs. Unity Christian, 4 p.m., State semifinals, Wells Fargo Arena
Volleyball
NIACC vs. Iowa Central CC, 7 p.m.
Track and Field
NIACC at NJCAA Indoor National Championships, TBA
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Willmar, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Basketball
Class 2A State Tournament semifinals, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
NIACC at NJCAA Indoor National Championships, TBA
SATURDAY
Basketball
Class 3A girls state championship, 11 a.m.
NIACC women at Northeast CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC men at Northeast CC, 3 p.m.
Class 1A girls state championship, 6:30 p.m.
Track and Field
NIACC at NJCAA Indoor National Championships, TBA
Hockey
North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.
SUNDAY
Wrestling
NIACC at NJCAA North Central District Tournament, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Southwestern CC, 1 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Willmar, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Basketball
Lake Mills vs. Montezuma, 2 p.m., State Quarterfinal, Wells Fargo Arena
TUESDAY
Basketball
Clear Lake boys vs. Ballard, 2 p.m., State Quarterfinal, Wells Fargo Arena
WEDNESDAY
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Kirkwood CC, 5 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Kirkwood CC, 7 p.m.