SUNDAY
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls vs. Bozeman, 4 p.m., at Schwan Super Rink
MONDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls at Urbandale, 6:15 p.m.
Mason City boys at Urbandale, 7:45 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City at Fort Dodge, 5:30 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Texas, 10:30 a.m., at Schwan Super Rink
TUESDAY
Basketball
Clear Lake girls vs. Webster City, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls vs. Rockford, 6:15 p.m.
Clear Lake boys vs. Webster City, 7:45 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys vs. Rockford, 7:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Clear Lake at Spencer, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Elmira, 12:15 p.m., at Schwan Super Rink
THURSDAY
Wrestling
Clear Lake at Webster City, Varsity Triangular, 6 p.m.
Mason City vs. WDM Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling
Mason City at Marshalltown, 3:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls vs. SE Polk, 6:15 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at St. Edmond, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls vs. Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys vs. Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. SE Polk, 7:45 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at St. Edmond, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Wrestling
Mason City at Waterloo East, 9 a.m.
Clear Lake at Waterloo East, 9 a.m.
Newman Catholic at Iowa Falls-Alden, 9 a.m.
