SUNDAY

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls vs. Bozeman, 4 p.m., at Schwan Super Rink

MONDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls at Urbandale, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys at Urbandale, 7:45 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City at Fort Dodge, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Texas, 10:30 a.m., at Schwan Super Rink

TUESDAY

Basketball

Clear Lake girls vs. Webster City, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls vs. Rockford, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Webster City, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. Rockford, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Clear Lake at Spencer, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Elmira, 12:15 p.m., at Schwan Super Rink

THURSDAY

Wrestling

Clear Lake at Webster City, Varsity Triangular, 6 p.m.

Mason City vs. WDM Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Mason City at Marshalltown, 3:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. SE Polk, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at St. Edmond, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls vs. Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. SE Polk, 7:45 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at St. Edmond, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

Mason City at Waterloo East, 9 a.m.

Clear Lake at Waterloo East, 9 a.m.

Newman Catholic at Iowa Falls-Alden, 9 a.m.

