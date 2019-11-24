MONDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls at Des Moines North, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m., Hall of Pride Scrimmage

Bowling

Mason City vs. Des Moines Hoover, 3:45 p.m., at Mystic Lanes

TUESDAY

Basketball

Clear Lake girls vs. Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City boys at Ames, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Hockey

North Iowa at Willmar, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Hockey

North Iowa vs. New Ulm, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Hockey

North Iowa at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m.

