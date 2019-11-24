MONDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls at Des Moines North, 7:45 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m., Hall of Pride Scrimmage
Bowling
Mason City vs. Des Moines Hoover, 3:45 p.m., at Mystic Lanes
TUESDAY
Basketball
Clear Lake girls vs. Charles City, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City boys at Ames, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Hockey
North Iowa at Willmar, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Hockey
North Iowa vs. New Ulm, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Hockey
North Iowa at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m.
